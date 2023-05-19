PUERTO RICAN SINGER-SONGWRITER AND INSTRUMENTALIST, CHRISTIAN ALICEA DEDICATES DEBUT ALBUM “YO” TO THOSE WHO DREAM BIG

Christian Alicea "Yo" Album Christian Alicea

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Once a young dreamer in Lares, Puerto Rico, Christian Alicea, is proof that anything is possible when done with passion. Since breaking into the music scene, he’s positioned two of his songs “Cobarde” and “Vuelve” on the Top 20 for 23 consecutive weeks on Billboard’s Tropical Airplay charts in the US market while also hitting #1 on multiple occasions in countries including Dominican Republic and Colombia. Now, the singer-songwriter and musician is officially releasing his debut studio album titled “Yo,” serving it as an ode to Puerto Rican culture and to those around the world who dream big, just as he himself continues to do.

“Yo” is a personal victory for Christian Alicea, as the album encapsulates his essence which comes from his musical family, where his father and his brothers have a band that does tropical music in Puerto Rico for the past 30 years

The debut album features the chart-topping hits “Cobarde,” “Que Rica” with DJ Buddha “Vuelve,” and Christian Alicea’s most recent “Sube Tela Remix” alongside Rafa Pabön and Tonny Tun Tun, as well as, collaborations with DJ Nelson,”Se le Nota”, Nacho & Maffio, “Quiero un Trago” and El Pepo Show, “Fieston”, J. Alvarez, “Cobarde Remix” He shows off his versatility mixing things up to include salsa gorda, romantic salsa, bachata, and even a tantalizing R&B record that is sure to surprise.

The focus track “Aroma” written by D-One and Alicea is a track that relates to the feeling of longing for someone you’ve loved and lost. Bringing the lyrics to life in a way you can only understand after watching the music video (conceptualized and directed by Christian Alicea), viewers will be taken for a ride, witnessing beautiful memories shared between a couple only to find out at the end that one of them has passed away.

Stepping out of salsa for a special bachata record titled “Se Acabó,” Christian delivers an empowering breakup track inspired by the process of moving on after a heartbreak. This song in particular has a lot of sentimental value to Alicea and his team, as they honor Yovanny Martin Belliar known as “Memin El Sucesor” who played all the instruments on the record and sadly passed away last year.

Christian with his team of producers Urales “Dj Buddha” Vargas and Eliot “El Mago D. Oz” Feliciano share that “Yo” is filled with highs and lows as it takes you on a rollercoaster of emotions. There’s a song for every mood, one moment you’ll be dancing and the next, reminiscing of the past.

Every song Made with love, sentiment, and personal stories, it can be felt with every listen and seen in all the accompanying music videos creatively contextualized by Christian Alicea and Carlos Palacios, Joshua Ramirez of Jack Nine Films that will soon be released.

Christian Alicea’s debut album “Yo” is now available worldwide on all streaming platforms.

