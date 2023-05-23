Corva and Cold Bore Technology Unite to Streamline Standardized Pad Data to Actionable Insights
Strategic technology alliance to accelerate standardized pad data into powerful visualizations for safer and more efficient hydraulic fracturing.
Our game-changing collaboration focuses on increasing value by bringing remote teams into fast-paced frac jobs”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Corva, the leader in real-time visualization of drilling and completions analytics, and Cold Bore Technology Inc. (“Cold Bore”), the leader in completions enterprise communication and data standardization, today announced a strategic technology alliance to accelerate standardized pad data into powerful visualizations , delivering safer and more efficient fracturing operations.
The alliance brings together the best of both worlds, alleviating the data management and analysis challenges operators and service providers face by combining Corva's App Store, dashboards, and user-rich experience with Cold Bore Technology’s digital and physical infrastructure known as LayerZERO. The pairing of these technologies streamlines and quality controls operator and service data in real-time, and ultimately, simplifies communication, optimization, and execution at the frac site.
“Our game-changing collaboration focuses on increasing value by bringing remote teams into fast-paced frac jobs. The combined power of Cold Bore Technology's up-to-the-second, validated data fueling Corva's suite of 50+ completions analytics apps, unlocks a new world of operational efficiencies through custom apps built in the Corva Dev Center,” said Ryan Dawson, founder and CEO of Corva.
SmartPAD, Cold Bore Technology's wellsite edge server, processes all third-party sensor data onsite and near the source, delivering real-time intelligence that aligns all pad activities with a single timestamp. This hardware device then aggregates the multitude of data channels flowing from a hydraulic fracturing spread and standardizes the data into one unified stream with LayerZERO. Developed by Cold Bore, LayerZERO is the only frac-specific standard protocol-enabled base layer that enables seamless data transfer across frac fleets, service companies, and operators.
Corva’s completions platform is tailored to analyze challenges across fracturing operations with apps for monitoring pad progress, stage design vs. actual, treatment (fluids, proppant, pressure), non-productive time, and more. Available via web browser or mobile app , these analytical capabilities enable completion teams to maximize footage and stages completed per day, adapt treatments to the subsurface, and prevent hazards.
Leveraging LayerZERO, SmartPAD, and Corva, completions teams will regain countless hours from manual data entry, quality control, and analysis enabling standardized real-time completions oversight from anywhere. Now, operators can optimize fracturing treatments and frac fleet efficiency while improving production returns and increasing cash flow.
“Cold Bore is excited about its partnership with Corva. The industry is demanding fully connected, standardized pads. Cold Bore, being the industry's first enterprise communication company, meets this demand through its partnership with Corva, who’s well designed app store is a great complement to round out this fully integrated tech stack for completions of the future.” said Brett Chell, CEO of Cold Bore Technology.
About Corva
Headquartered in Houston, Corva is the App Store for Energy, empowering operators and service companies to build solutions at the speed of business. The software developer pioneered a first-of-its-kind cloud-based platform to monitor drilling, completions, and geoscience operations in real time, avoid hazards, maximize crew performance, and drive quantifiable financial efficiencies. Corva’s platform supports wellsite operations worldwide on hundreds of rigs and from remote operations centers. Accelerating the expansion of its app store, Corva Dev Center enables customers or third-party developers to rapidly create low-code app solutions with capital efficiency to support their operational needs, reducing development cycles from months to days. For more information, please visit http://www.corva.ai.
About Cold Bore Technology
Headquartered in Calgary, Canada, Cold Bore is changing the face of hydraulic fracturing as the new foundational standard in frac enterprise communication. Cold Bore’s LayerZERO is the industry approach to a scalable foundation and future, the only company in North America providing a standard protocol enabled base layer (LayerZERO) for frac which not only services operators but service companies as well.
Cold Bore Technology “Automates & Standardizes” the entire operation through an enterprise solution.
Cold Bore’s physical and digital infrastructure enables Centralized Data Collection, Remote completion capabilities with a singular shared timestamp, and Bidirectional Communication for the Entire PAD to eliminate data and protocol variability challenges faced by energy companies. For more information, please visit https://www.coldboretechnology.com/.
