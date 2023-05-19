"DON'T WORRY, RETIRE HAPPY!" - The Seven Steps to Retirement Security
This book, “DON’T WORRY – RETIRE HAPPY” is a collaboration with renowned international economist, author, and speaker, Tom Hegna. Tom has written three other books, including the best-selling “Paychecks and Playchecks: Retirement Solutions for Life.
“It’s been an honor to work with Tom on this project – I have been a fan of his for years!”, said Battalini.
"DON'T WORRY, RETIRE HAPPY!" - The Seven Steps to Retirement Security is straightforward guide to retirement planning in these uncertain times. Tom Hegna & Michael Battalini simplify the retirement journey with the 7 Steps to Retirement Security.
This book shows how to create an easy, trouble-free retirement plan. It helps build a solid foundation for future generations to come. Whether someone is a late starter with retirement planning or even if they have significant savings, this book outlines how to make the most from the least, with the smallest amount of risk. A copy of the book can be requested here on the PWMG website:
https://www.pittsburghwealthmanagementgroup.com/book
Michael Battalini is a Registered Financial Consultant RFC®, and the President and CEO of The Pittsburgh Wealth Management Group in Pittsburgh, PA. He is the host of the Retirement & Income Radio Show which airs on several stations each week in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.
Michael is recognized nationally as a retirement planning specialist who shows people how to avoid stock market downturns and how to generate guaranteed income for life.
Michael is a qualifying member of the Million Dollar Roundtable, “The Premiere Association of Financial Professionals.” He has also been named a “FIVE STAR” Investment Professional Award Winner.
Michael is a member of the National Ethics Association and his company The Pittsburgh Wealth Management Group, has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. He has also been a member of Ed Slott’s Master Elite Advisor Group.
He has spent 25+ years showing his clients how to keep 100% of their hard-earned money safe and also how to create guaranteed lifetime income.
To discuss safe money retirement planning, The Pittsburgh Wealth Management Group can be reached at 1-888-611-7964 (PWMG) and the company website is www.pwmg1.com.
