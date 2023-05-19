Submit Release
"DON'T WORRY, RETIRE HAPPY!" - The Seven Steps to Retirement Security

The Pittsburgh Wealth Management Group

The Pittsburgh Wealth Management Group’s CEO, Michael Battalini, releases his 2nd Book.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- "DON'T WORRY, RETIRE HAPPY!" - The Seven Steps to Retirement Security

This book, “DON’T WORRY – RETIRE HAPPY” is a collaboration with renowned international economist, author, and speaker, Tom Hegna. Tom has written three other books, including the best-selling “Paychecks and Playchecks: Retirement Solutions for Life.

“It’s been an honor to work with Tom on this project – I have been a fan of his for years!”, said Battalini.

"DON'T WORRY, RETIRE HAPPY!" - The Seven Steps to Retirement Security is straightforward guide to retirement planning in these uncertain times. Tom Hegna & Michael Battalini simplify the retirement journey with the 7 Steps to Retirement Security.

This book shows how to create an easy, trouble-free retirement plan. It helps build a solid foundation for future generations to come. Whether someone is a late starter with retirement planning or even if they have significant savings, this book outlines how to make the most from the least, with the smallest amount of risk. A copy of the book can be requested here on the PWMG website:

https://www.pittsburghwealthmanagementgroup.com/book

Michael Battalini is a Registered Financial Consultant RFC®, and the President and CEO of The Pittsburgh Wealth Management Group in Pittsburgh, PA. He is the host of the Retirement & Income Radio Show which airs on several stations each week in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Michael is recognized nationally as a retirement planning specialist who shows people how to avoid stock market downturns and how to generate guaranteed income for life.

Michael is a qualifying member of the Million Dollar Roundtable, “The Premiere Association of Financial Professionals.” He has also been named a “FIVE STAR” Investment Professional Award Winner.

Michael is a member of the National Ethics Association and his company The Pittsburgh Wealth Management Group, has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. He has also been a member of Ed Slott’s Master Elite Advisor Group.

He has spent 25+ years showing his clients how to keep 100% of their hard-earned money safe and also how to create guaranteed lifetime income.

To discuss safe money retirement planning, The Pittsburgh Wealth Management Group can be reached at 1-888-611-7964 (PWMG) and the company website is www.pwmg1.com.

Michael Battalini
The Pittsburgh Wealth Management Group
+1 888-611-7964
mb@pwmg1.com

