The Toronto Tattoo Show/NIX Celebrates 23rd Annual Edition at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre

The show will be held between June 9th – June 11th and features a host of extraordinary legendary tattoo artists.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 19, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The Toronto Tattoo Show/NIX is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated 23rd Annual Edition, taking place at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre from June 9th to June 11th, 2023. This three-day event promises to be a celebration of tattooing, art, and entertainment, bringing together renowned artists from around the world.As one of Toronto's most beloved summer events, the annual Toronto Tattoo Show invites attendees to immerse themselves in the world of tattoo culture. With over 500 tattoo artists, this convention stands as one of the largest tattoo conventions in North America. Tattoo enthusiasts will have the unique opportunity to witness the finest talent from across the globe converge in the heart of downtown Toronto.According to the show’s organizers, this year's lineup features an extraordinary array of legendary artists, including Jack Rudy, the Godfather of fine-line black & grey tattooing and star of the acclaimed documentary "Tattoo Nation" (2013). Joining him is Brian Everett, former President of the National Tattoo Association, and Andrea Afferni, a master of hyper-realism and renowned tattoo artist from Italy. Additionally, visitors can experience the traditional hand-poke tattooing styles of Japanese Tebori, and much more."The Toronto Tattoo Show/ NIX reigns strong in its 23rd year, showcasing the best in local and international tattoo artists," says Dan Allaston, Show Organizer. “It has been a staple in the Canadian tattoo community for over 23 years, providing a platform to showcase tattoo history, culture, and tradition. With a focus on innovation and diversity, Toronto has emerged as a hub for fashion, art, and tattooing, attracting some of the most talented and innovative artists in the industry. We couldn’t be more thrilled to bring our 23rd annual event to the city we love so much.”Tickets for the show are available for purchase online through the official website, www.torontotattooshow.com , or at the box office during the event. Day passes are priced at $25, weekend passes at $50, and VIP weekend passes at $70.About The Toronto Tattoo Show/NIXThe Toronto Tattoo Show/NIX is Canada's longest running and largest international tattoo convention. Created by Dan Allaston, owner of New Moon Tattoo, one of the oldest tattoo studios in Canada, the show has been a platform for showcasing the best tattoo artists and art from around the world for over two decades. The Toronto Tattoo Show NIX continues to attract thousands of tattoo collectors and enthusiasts, solidifying its position as one of the premier tattoo conventions in North America.Allaston is no stranger to the Canadian tattoo community, having also been the organizer of the country’s first international tattoo conventions held in Montreal during the 1990’s. For decades, Allaston has tattooed all over the world, including at the Base Camp of Mount Everest.