Zebra Digital Partners with RocketFuel to Offer B2B Cryptocurrency Solutions

/EIN News/ -- San Francisco, CA, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTCQB: RKFL) (“RocketFuel” or the “Company”), a global provider of payment solutions via ACH bank transfers, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, announced its collaboration with Zebra Digital, Inc., a global technology company.



Zebra Digital is a client of PaymentCloud, a Payment Solution Provider working with RocketFuel. The company is an infrastructure, technology, advisory, & consulting firm that through its wide network of financial clientele is offering their customers various cross-border business to business (B2B) money movement solutions utilizing stablecoins and other forms of cryptocurrency. RocketFuel is acting a facilitating agent for these transactions, ensuring full compliance and security between buyers and sellers.

“Moving money in larger quantities cross-border have always presented challenges for many businesses, said Peter Jensen, RocketFuel’s CEO. “We are providing companies like Zebra Digital the resources to effectively mitigate those risks while efficiently managing the process between their buyers and sellers.”

“Working with the RocketFuel team has allowed us to offer a world-class experience for our clients looking for a more structured platform to acquire and trade in cryptocurrencies, said Shimon Warden, Zebra Digital’s CEO. “We are excited to partner with RocketFuel to help our growing customer community for years to come.”

About RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc.

RocketFuel is a global payments solution company that provides online shoppers with a simple, easy-to-use, one-click checkout process that accepts payments with bank transfers, Bitcoin and 160+ cryptocurrencies. RocketFuel delivers a highly secure and efficient shopping cart experience with significantly low fees for merchants, along with the benefits of no chargebacks and no card declines. RocketFuel also offers payouts, B2B cross-border crypto payment solutions, invoicing and a crypto payments service, and is developing a point-based loyalty program. More information about RocketFuel is available at: www.rocketfuel.inc

