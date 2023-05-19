Optimizing Aviation Asset Management : Strategies for Efficient Utilization and Cost-effective Maintenance

Aviation Asset Management Market

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , May 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aviation asset management is a commercial aircraft consultancy service. Companies such as Aviation Asset Management Limited (AAM) undertake surveys of leased aircraft and check maintenance documentation under this management. The concept of asset management is gaining importance with the rise in number of air passengers. Growth in aviation asset management can be attributed to the rise in focus of commercial airline operators on increasing their service offerings due to the rise in demand for aerial cargo movement and inflight passengers. Major companies dealing with aircraft operations in the commercial airspace are searching for ways to outsource aviation asset management services.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to capture a significant market share, demonstrating an accelerated growth rate over the coming years due to development in the aviation industry across the region. Airline operators are actively expanding their operational fleet to support the market demand on regional roots. Efforts taken by regional governments to improve their manufacturing and operational capabilities in the aviation industry are attracting huge brownfield and greenfield investments, favorably influencing the market. China Airlines is associated with IFS for aviation asset management services. This contract assisted China Airlines to increase its management process efficiency by 10%, A checks delivery efficiency by 3%, and a 30-day average reduction of layover in scheduled aircraft maintenance.

𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭

Technological developments in various connected technologies enable companies to integrate their systems with the cloud, the Internet of Things (IoT), predictive analysis, and other data management tools, supporting industry competition. For instance, IFS labs launched a program to integrate blockchain technology into several aviation asset management processes. A modern aircraft consists of about two to three million parts, which need to be managed properly for smooth operations. This generated a demand for a verifiable, secure, and traceable database protocol, which can be fulfilled by blockchain technology. Furthermore, International Air Transport Association (IATA) released a document stating potential applications for blockchain in the aviation industry, which included certification, smart contracts, tokenization, digital ID, and provenance. The market is growing as a result.

𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐄𝐦𝐩𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬

★Participants of the global aviation asset management market are increasingly focusing on competitive intelligence and real-time analytical solutions to improve the profitability by increasing revenue and reducing cost in areas such as forecast demand, tracking, fraud detection, marketing, and improved data management.

★Increase in Aviation Passenger Traffic

★The continuous increase in passenger traffic will create a large amount of data and participants of the aviation industry to use analytical solutions for many factors such as predicting customer preferences, reducing operational cost, managing fuel cost, and others.

Acumen, AerData (Boeing Company), Airbus Group, AerCap Holdings N.V, Aviation Asset Management Inc, BBAM Aircraft Leasing & Management, Charles Taylor Aviation (Asset Management) Ltd., GE Capital Aviation Services (General Electric Company), GA Telesis, LLC, Skyworks Capital, LLC.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬:

✤This study presents the analytical depiction of the aviation asset management market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

✤The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with challenges of the aviation asset management market.

✤The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the growth scenario of the aviation asset management market.

✤The report provides a detailed aviation asset management market analysis based on competitive intensity and the competition that will take shape in coming years

