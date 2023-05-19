Justice and Safety, Not Fear, Continue to Win at the Ballot Box

On Tuesday, voters in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania sent a resounding message: They want solutions to prevent crime in the first place, not just politicians stoking fear after it happens.

By an 11-point margin in the primary election, voters chose the reform candidate for district attorney, Matt Dugan, who offered an affirmative vision for safety and justice that starkly contrasted with the tough-on-crime approach of the defeated 24-year incumbent, Stephen Zappala.

Like so many of the district attorney contests across the country, the race between Zappala and Dugan came down to competing visions of public safety. Dugan pledged to focus on prevention rather than punishment and addressing the root causes of crime, like poverty and lack of opportunity. Allegheny County voters embraced his solutions-oriented focus, and rejected the failed punitive policies that were a hallmark of Zappala’s more than two decades in office.

The result should not be a surprise.

According to an ACLU-commissioned survey of likely Democratic primary voters in Allegheny County, when asked to choose between two candidates — one with a more preventative approach to crime and public safety and one with a more punitive approach — voters overwhelmingly choose prevention over punishment.