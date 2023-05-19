Point Blank Enterprises acquires Safe, Inc., Offering Pilot Seating Safety Solutions and Components

/EIN News/ -- POMPANO BEACH, Fla., May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Point Blank Enterprises (“Point Blank”), a worldwide leader in the production of soft and hard body armor and aviation protective solutions, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Safe Incorporated (“Safe”) in Tempe, AZ. Point Blank is currently one of the premier sources of rotary-wing ballistic armor systems in the world, with over 50 years of experience providing highly engineered and innovative protection solutions to the U.S. Department of Defense (“DoD”).



Safe products and solutions Safe, Inc. (safeinc.us) focus on improving crashworthiness and seating design and protection of pilots and crew of U.S. DoD and NASA aerospace platforms. Safe is a cutting-edge product development, engineering, and technology research firm with a core focus on safety. From delivering innovative designs of energy-absorbing, crashworthy hardware to solving challenging problems in air, sea, and ground transportation, Safe is supporting a growing list of clients including: the U. S. Navy, U. S. Army, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, NASA, Lockheed Martin, the Federal Transportation Administration, and others.

Dr. Stanley P. Desjardins, the Founder and CEO of Safe, stated, “This combination is a win-win for both companies and our combined customers. It provides in one company the talents of some of the best and most successful ballistic armor developers and producers with an incredibly experienced and innovative crashworthy seat development team. We look forward, as a combined team, to providing our customers with the most advanced and effective products available.”

The advanced engineering team at Safe will enhance the capabilities of Point Blank and add resources to the growing dynamic engineering team that has been providing the most advanced armor systems in the world. Mike Archibald, Division President of Point Blank, said, “We will leverage Safe’s advanced Aerospace Engineering capabilities to access the non-ballistic pilot and crew safety and protection segment. Safe’s products and systems are proven to improve pilot and crew crash survivability, fatigue, and overall safety on U.S. DoD and NASA platforms.”

About Point Blank Enterprises, Inc.

Point Blank Enterprises, Inc. (“PBEI”) is a leading provider of high-performance protective solutions, including bullet, fragmentation, and stab resistant apparel and related accessories. Through its key brands, Point Blank Body Armor, Protective Products, PARACLETE®, The Protective Group (TPG), Advanced Technology Group (ATG), First Tactical, and Gould & Goodrich (G&G), the Company ranks as the largest global supplier of ballistic armor systems and systems integrator in the world. The Company’s ballistic solutions have been credited with saving countless lives for the most important customers in the world, including the U.S. Armed Forces, Department of Defense, Federal Government and law enforcement, corrections, and security personnel, both domestically and abroad. For more information on our Company, please visit our website at www.pointblankenterprises.com.

Point Blank Company Contact:

Michael Foreman

Point Blank Enterprises, Inc.

Tel: 407-448-6139

Email: mforeman@pbearmor.com