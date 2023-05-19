Global Antihypertensive Drugs Market: Growing Demand and Advancements in Hypertension Treatment
PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global antihypertensive drugs industry was pegged at $22.56 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $28.79 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.1% from 2019 to 2026. The study analyzes the important strategies, drivers, competition, market dynamics, size, and important investment regions.
Key Takeaways:
Growing Prevalence of Hypertension: Hypertension, or high blood pressure, continues to be a significant health concern worldwide. The increasing prevalence of hypertension is driving the demand for antihypertensive drugs.
Expanding Aging Population: The aging population is prone to developing hypertension, leading to a larger target patient population for antihypertensive medications. As the global population continues to age, the demand for these drugs is expected to rise.
Rising Awareness and Diagnosis: Increased awareness about the risks associated with hypertension and the availability of effective treatment options have led to higher rates of diagnosis. This increased awareness is contributing to the growth of the antihypertensive drugs market.
Advancements in Drug Development: Pharmaceutical companies are actively engaged in developing new and improved antihypertensive drugs. These advancements include the introduction of combination therapies, fixed-dose combinations, and innovative drug delivery systems, providing more options for patients and driving market growth.
Market Segmentation:
The antihypertensive drugs market can be segmented based on various factors. Here are some common segmentation criteria:
Drug Class:
Angiotensin Converting Enzyme (ACE) Inhibitors
Angiotensin II Receptor Blockers (ARBs)
Beta Blockers
Calcium Channel Blockers (CCBs)
Diuretics
Renin Inhibitors
Others (Alpha Blockers, Central Agonists, Vasodilators, etc.)
Distribution Channel:
Hospital Pharmacies
Retail Pharmacies
Online Pharmacies
Geography:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, etc.)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, etc.)
Middle East & Africa
End User:
Hospitals
Clinics
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Homecare Settings
Patient Population:
Primary Hypertension
Secondary Hypertension
Resistant Hypertension
Pregnancy-Induced Hypertension
Formulation:
Tablets
Capsules
Solutions
Suspensions
Injectable
Mode of Action:
Vasodilators
Beta Blockers
Diuretics
Calcium Channel Blockers
Angiotensin II Receptor Blockers
These are just a few examples of how the antihypertensive drugs market can be segmented. The actual segmentation may vary based on the specific needs and requirements of the market analysis or research being conducted.
Recent developments:
Novel Drug Approvals: In recent years, several new antihypertensive drugs have been approved by regulatory authorities. For example, in 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Akindi™ (quinapril hydrochloride and hydrochlorothiazide) for the treatment of hypertension.
Combination Therapies: Combination therapies have gained prominence in the antihypertensive drugs market. Pharmaceutical companies are developing fixed-dose combination products that offer convenience and improved efficacy. For instance, in 2020, the FDA approved Trijardy XR® (empagliflozin/linagliptin/metformin hydrochloride extended-release tablets) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and hypertension.
Competitive Landscape:
Pfizer Inc.
Novartis AG
Merck & Co., Inc.
AstraZeneca PLC
Sanofi S.A.
Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
Johnson & Johnson
Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
Bristol Myers Squibb Company
