Global Antihypertensive Drugs Market: Growing Demand and Advancements in Hypertension Treatment

Antihypertensive Drugs Market 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global antihypertensive drugs industry was pegged at $22.56 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $28.79 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.1% from 2019 to 2026. The study analyzes the important strategies, drivers, competition, market dynamics, size, and important investment regions.

Key Takeaways:

Growing Prevalence of Hypertension: Hypertension, or high blood pressure, continues to be a significant health concern worldwide. The increasing prevalence of hypertension is driving the demand for antihypertensive drugs.

Expanding Aging Population: The aging population is prone to developing hypertension, leading to a larger target patient population for antihypertensive medications. As the global population continues to age, the demand for these drugs is expected to rise.

Rising Awareness and Diagnosis: Increased awareness about the risks associated with hypertension and the availability of effective treatment options have led to higher rates of diagnosis. This increased awareness is contributing to the growth of the antihypertensive drugs market.

Advancements in Drug Development: Pharmaceutical companies are actively engaged in developing new and improved antihypertensive drugs. These advancements include the introduction of combination therapies, fixed-dose combinations, and innovative drug delivery systems, providing more options for patients and driving market growth.

Market Segmentation:

The antihypertensive drugs market can be segmented based on various factors. Here are some common segmentation criteria:

Drug Class:

Angiotensin Converting Enzyme (ACE) Inhibitors

Angiotensin II Receptor Blockers (ARBs)

Beta Blockers

Calcium Channel Blockers (CCBs)

Diuretics

Renin Inhibitors

Others (Alpha Blockers, Central Agonists, Vasodilators, etc.)

Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Geography:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, etc.)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, etc.)

Middle East & Africa

End User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Homecare Settings

Patient Population:

Primary Hypertension

Secondary Hypertension

Resistant Hypertension

Pregnancy-Induced Hypertension

Formulation:

Tablets

Capsules

Solutions

Suspensions

Injectable

Mode of Action:

Vasodilators

Beta Blockers

Diuretics

Calcium Channel Blockers

Angiotensin II Receptor Blockers

These are just a few examples of how the antihypertensive drugs market can be segmented. The actual segmentation may vary based on the specific needs and requirements of the market analysis or research being conducted.

Recent developments:

Novel Drug Approvals: In recent years, several new antihypertensive drugs have been approved by regulatory authorities. For example, in 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Akindi™ (quinapril hydrochloride and hydrochlorothiazide) for the treatment of hypertension.

Combination Therapies: Combination therapies have gained prominence in the antihypertensive drugs market. Pharmaceutical companies are developing fixed-dose combination products that offer convenience and improved efficacy. For instance, in 2020, the FDA approved Trijardy XR® (empagliflozin/linagliptin/metformin hydrochloride extended-release tablets) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and hypertension.

Competitive Landscape:

Pfizer Inc.

Novartis AG

Merck & Co., Inc.

AstraZeneca PLC

Sanofi S.A.

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Johnson & Johnson

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Bristol Myers Squibb Company

