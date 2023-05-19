Weichert’s Charity Outing Tees Off in August

Annual Event Raises Money for Cancer Research

/EIN News/ -- Morris Plains, NJ, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weichert, Realtors will host its 23rd Annual Charity Outing on Thursday, Aug. 17, at Fiddler’s Elbow Country Club in Bedminster, NJ. The event, which will raise funds for the American Cancer Society (ACS) and breast cancer research, will be coordinated by Chairperson Joe McDonald, regional president of Weichert, Realtors.

Last year’s Charity Outing showed great momentum as the event fully returned to pre-COVID participation and monetary support, raising $150,000 through the generous donations of Weichert colleagues, associates, friends and sponsors. Collectively, Weichert has raised $1.887 million for breast cancer research since the fundraiser began in 2001.

“Breast cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer death in women – but there are also 3.8 million breast cancer survivors in the United States. These statistics are why we continue to raise funds year after year to support the ACS,” McDonald said. “With continued support of our Weichert community, we look forward to another successful event at Fiddler’s Elbow on Aug. 17.”

Individuals and businesses are invited to participate in the fundraiser, which features an afternoon of golf on two courses. Team awards for first and second place and the “Most Honest” will be given on each course. There will also be contests for both men and women for longest drive, closest to the hole and straightest drive. In addition, hole-in-one prizes feature 2023 luxury automobiles, and there will be a raffle with the grand prize of an LCD television. Radio host personality Bill Spadea, a former Weichert sales associate and the top morning drive talk show host in New Jersey on NJ101.5 FM, will emcee the silent auction and raffle drawings.

“So many of us know someone who has been directly or indirectly impacted by breast cancer,” McDonald said. “We invite members of the community to join us in fighting this devastating disease by attending our Charity Outing or simply making a donation in recognition of a loved one.”

A donation of $449 provides individuals a round of golf with cart, lunch, and a three-hour buffet cocktail reception and awards banquet after golfing. There is also a Golf Clinic package at the same cost for novice to advanced golfers that includes three hours of instruction, club rentals, lunch and the buffet cocktail reception. For a donation of $199, an individual may attend only the buffet cocktail reception and awards banquet.

For those not wishing to golf, there are two non-golfer options. For a $449 donation, the Member-for-a-Day package allows participants to take advantage of the many facilities and services available at Fiddler’s Elbow Country Club, including tennis and golf clinics, the driving range, a yoga class, various exercise opportunities, or simply lounging by the pool, as well as lunch and the buffet cocktail reception. There is also a three-hour Paint-and-Sip Package for a $299 donation, which includes group painting lessons accompanied by wine or other beverages, plus lunch and the buffet cocktail reception.

A range of eight sponsorship levels ensures an affordable option for both large and small businesses. Contributions of gifts and prizes are also welcome from businesses as donations.

To register for the Weichert Charity Outing, become a sponsor or donate a prize, contact Laura Metro at (973) 397-8505 or golf@weichertrealtors.net by July 15. Space is limited and registration is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Those who can’t attend the event but wish to help support breast cancer research donations can be made directly to the American Cancer Society through Weichert’s Charity Outing page or by check made payable to the “American Cancer Society” to Weichert, Realtors, 1625 Route 10 East, Morris Plains, NJ 07950, Attn: Laura Metro ‒ Weichert Charity Outing.

Participants in the 23rd Annual Charity Outing who are traveling from out of town have the option to stay at the Bridgewater Marriott, located at 700 Commons Way in Bridgewater, NJ, on Aug. 16 and/or Aug. 17 for a special group rate. For reservations, contact the Bridgewater Marriott at (908) 927-9300 and reference “Weichert, Realtors Group.” There are a limited number of rooms at the special rate and they must be booked by July 26.

For more information about Weichert, Realtors or to find your local office, visit www.weichert.com.

About The Weichert Family of Companies

Since 1969, Weichert, Realtors has grown from a single office into one of the nation’s leading providers of homeownership services by putting its customers first. A family of 18 full-service real estate-related companies, Weichert provides an integrated real estate, mortgage, insurance and title settlement solution — branded as All Under One Roof ℠— to simplify the home purchase experience for buyers and sellers, in most markets. Weichert leverages its customer website, www.weichert.com, one of the most visited real estate websites in the nation, to help families and individuals realize the dream of homeownership through quick and easy access to listing information and the services of its real estate professionals nationwide. Like other family-owned and -operated businesses, Weichert enjoys greater public trust according to several national surveys. For more information, Weichert’s customer service center can be reached at 1-800-USA-SOLD.

Michael Chambers Weichert Companies 9736051614 mchambers@weichertrealtors.net