Revolutionizing the Industry: Exploring Logistics Automation Solutions

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Labor shortages are currently being faced across the globe, which in turn is creating the demand for warehouse automation. Moreover, companies in emerging countries such as China and India, are also adopting automation in warehouse to get ahead of labor shortage. For instance, in 2022, Cainiao Network Technology built the largest unmanned warehouse in Southeast Asia for Thai courier Flash Express. This unmanned warehouse can process 6,000 parcels a day and this can rise to 20,000 a day during peak season. Henceforth, greater demand for warehouse automation from emerging countries is the factor that will be creating new growth opportunities for logistics automation market during the forecast period.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Logistics Automation Market," The logistics automation market was valued at $49.7 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $147.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic resulted in workforce changes, restriction on movement of goods, and adoption of automation solution to meet customer demands.

The prolonged lockdown resulted in disruption in supply chain but online shopping increased significantly during the lockdown.

With the removal of lockdown restriction, several companies invested in industry 4.0 technologies to deal with labor shortage issue.

Based on organization size, the global logistics automation market is segregated into SME, and large enterprises. Large enterprises are utilizing automated material handling technology for several processes such as categorization and moving heavy items, or containers within warehouse. In addition, autonomous mobile robots are also being utilized to move materials from picking area to order packing area within the warehouse. For instance, in January 2022, DHL supply chain announced $15 million investment in robotics solutions from Boston Dynamics to further automate warehousing in North America. Boston Dynamics will equip DHL facilities with “Stretch”, which is a robot designed to automate unloading process in distribution centers.

The significant factors impacting the growth of the logistics automation market comprise improved efficiency & workforce safety, growth in e-commerce, adoption of industry 4.0 technologies, and advancements in robotics technologies. Moreover, factors such as high initial investment, are expected to be hampering the market growth. Furthermore, adoption of autonomous vehicles & drones, and greater demand for warehouse automation from emerging economies are expected to create new growth opportunities for the logistics automation market during the forecast period.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

By component, the software segment is anticipated to exhibit significant logistics automation industry growth in the near future.

By application, the transportation management segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By organization size, the small and medium enterprises segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By end-use industry, the retail and e-commerce segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global logistics automation market include Beumer Group GmbH & Co. KG, Daifuku Co., Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Jungheinrich AG, KION Group AG, KNAPP AG, Mecalux, S.A., Murata Machinery, Ltd., SSI Schaefer Group, and TGW Logistics Group GmbH.

