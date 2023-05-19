The Hubert H. Humphrey Fellowship Program 2022-2023 Academic Year

2024-2025 Academic Year

Leaders for a Global Society

The Hubert H. Humphrey Fellowship Program provides accomplished mid-career professionals with ten months of non-degree academic study, leadership development, and professional enrichment in the United States. Humphrey Fellows are selected based on their potential for leadership and commitment to public service either in the public or the private sector. During their fellowship, Humphrey Fellows participate in non-degree study at approximately 13 host campuses across the United States and complete at least six weeks of a professional affiliation at a U.S.-based governmental, non-governmental, private sector, or international organization. Through their academic and professional experiences, they gain knowledge about the United States, deepen their professional expertise and experience in their field, and expand their networks to include U.S. and international counterparts.

Over the last five years, the most popular (and thus most competitive) fields of study include: Public Policy Analysis and Public Administration, Law and Human Rights, Economic Development, Communication/Journalism, and Natural Resources, Environmental Policy, and Climate Change. Please note that no more than 3 candidates globally will be represented in a cohort.

Professional Fields

Humphrey Fellowships are awarded to candidates in the following fields:

Human and Institutional Capacity:

Economic Development

Finance & Banking

Public Policy Analysis and Public Administration

Technology Policy and Management

Rights and Freedoms:

Communications and Journalism

Law and Human Rights

Sustainable Lands:

Agricultural and Rural Development

Natural Resources, Environmental Policy and Climate Change

Urban and Regional Planning

Thriving Communities:

Public Health Policy and Management

Substance Abuse Education, Treatment and Prevention

Educational Administration, Planning, and Policy

Eligibility Requirements

Applicants must:

Be young and mid-career professionals in leadership positions who have a commitment to public service and the potential for professional advancement

Possess a first university/undergraduate degree

Have a minimum of 5 years full-time professional experience beyond attainment of an undergraduate/first university degree prior to August 2023 in the relevant field

Not be teachers/scientists/researchers with no management or policy responsibilities (except teachers of English as a second language and specialists in substance abuse prevention and treatment)

Not have attended a graduate school in the United States for one academic year or more during the seven years prior to August 2023

Not have recent U.S. experience of over six months during the seven years prior to August 2023

Not have recent U.S. in-country experience of any kind lasting more than six months during the five years prior to August 2023;

Be a citizen of Kazakhstan and not have a permanent resident status in another country

Should be proficient in both written and spoken English and normally have a minimum TOEFL score of 525 (paper based) or 71 (internet-based) . At the moment of application, TOEFL scores are not required. Successful interview candidates will be invited to take the TOEFL iBT test at no cost.

Have a record of public service in the community.

Application Documents

Online application

Recommendation letters (two letters only) One of the letters should be from the candidate’s current employer. If recommendation letters are submitted online, it is not necessary to upload them to the application

Notarized copies of diplomas and transcripts. Diplomas and transcripts for all higher education degrees received. English translations if diplomas and transcripts are in Russian and/or Kazakh.

Application Procedure

The application deadline is on July 12, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. Astana time. The online application is available at https://apply.iie.org/huberthhumphrey

Nominations are made by the Embassy and are reviewed in the United States by independent review committees. The J. William Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board has final approval of nominees. The new Humphrey Fellowships will be announced in February – March 2024.