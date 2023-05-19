Single Cell Analysis Market to Reach $13.62 billion by 2031 | 17.8% CAGR

Single Cell Analysis Market

The global single cell analysis market size was valued at $2.64 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $13.62 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 17.8%

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Single-cell analysis market refers to the market for technologies, products, and services used for the analysis of individual cells. This includes techniques for isolating and studying single cells, as well as tools for characterizing their molecular and functional properties.

The global single-cell analysis market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years, driven by increasing interest in precision medicine, personalized therapy, and the study of cell heterogeneity. The global single cell analysis market size was valued at $2.64 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $13.62 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 17.8% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6553

The market includes a wide range of products and services, including single-cell isolation and purification kits, single-cell genomics and transcriptomics platforms, single-cell imaging and microscopy tools, and more. Major players in the market include companies like Becton, Dickinson and Company, Danaher Corporation, Merck KGAA, QIAGEN N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., 10x Genomics, Illumina, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Sartorius AG, Takara Holdingsinc, Oxford Nanopore Technologies., Berkley Light INC., BGI Genomics Co.Ltd., Diasorin Group, Dolomite Bio, Standard Biotools.

𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬:

Rise in demand for single cell analysis and high-end technological advancements coupled with surge in R&D activities in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries drive the growth of the global single cell analysis market. At the same time, increase in focus on personalized medicines and growing prevalence of cancer have supplemented the growth even more. On the other hand, high cost of single cell analysis products restrains the growth to some extent. Simultaneously, high growth potential of single cell sequencing is projected to pave the way for lucrative growth opportunities in the industry.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲?

Governments in almost all countries had increased financing for vaccine development and manufacturing, which in turn gave way to a rise in the usage of single-cell analytic tools for Covid-19 research, thus impacting the global single cell analysis market positively.

A deeper understanding of the host immune response during illness progression is highly essential in order to more precisely fabricate prognostic and diagnostic indicators and initiate proper therapeutic approaches for patients. Researchers can gain a better comprehension of immune cells at the single-cell level and how functional cells put up immune protection by taking recourse to single-cell analysis. These factors have boosted the market growth in several ways.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝟐𝟎𝟎 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/4f799d2819f6ddccc10b17a6c9b6763e

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏:

The consumables segment contributed to around two-thirds of the global single cell analysis market share in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail by 2031. The same segment is also expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 17.9% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to high usability of products, frequent purchase of reagents, increase in prevalence of target diseases, and constant need for consumables required for assay.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐧𝐞𝐱𝐭 𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 (𝐍𝐆𝐒) 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧'𝐬 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞:

The Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) segment generated around one-third of the global single cell analysis market revenue in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail by 2031. The same segment would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 18.0% from 2022 to 2031, due to rise in genome mapping programs, increase in applications of next-generation sequencing, surge in healthcare expenditure, and technological advancements in sequencing platforms.

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6553

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐮𝐥𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐬𝐭:

The oncology segment garnered more than one-third of the global single cell analysis market share in 2021, and is expected to retain its dominance by 2031. The fact that single cell analysis has proven to be highly effective for prior diagnostics of cancer cells drives the segment growth. The neurology segment, on the other hand, is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 18.8% from 2022 to 2031. This is attributed to increase in the prevalence of neurological disorders.

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐠𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏:

North America held the major share in 2021, generating nearly half of the global single cell analysis market. Rise in the well-established healthcare system, surge in number of geriatric patients, and supportive reimbursement policies in the healthcare system propel the market growth. Europe, on the other hand, would garner the fastest CAGR of 21.6% by 2031. Increase in incidences of cancer and a spike in government funding for single cell analysis research fuel the market growth. The other provinces analyzed throughout the report include Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

Gene Synthesis Market Size: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/gene-synthesis-market-A39015

Mobile Tomography Market Share: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/mobile-tomography-market-A31901

𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.