Between Water and Cloud - A Dance Drama at the Peavey Plaza
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Event Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023, 8:00pm – 10:00pm
“The Zeal of Youth” incorporates martial arts elements such as swords, boxing, fans, and flags to show the youth's courage and enterprise.
Rain Day Option: Friday, June 2, 2023 from 8:00pm – 10:00pm
Location: The Peavey Plaza, 1111 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN 55403-2406
Admissions: Free
Asian Media Access and the Phoenix Chinese Dance Academy are co-presenting a dance drama in an outdoors setting – “Between Water and Cloud.” This Multidisciplinary Dance Drama will illustrate the Chinese philosophy of a simple and peaceful lifestyle to support the post-COVID era, through the artistic excellence of Chinese dance, music and poetry. The inspiration of the dance drama came from the Chinese poet Wang Wei’s famous work “MY RETREAT AT MOUNT ZHONGNAN” poem:
My heart in middle age found the Way,
And I came to dwell at the foot of this mountain.
When the spirit moves, I wander alone,
Amid beauty that is all for me....
I will walk till the water checks my path,
Then sit and watch the rising clouds.
Some day meet an old wood-cutter,
And talk and laugh and forget about time.
Utilizing the dynamic landscape design of Peavey Plaza, the entire stage will be built just above the surface of the water, providing the audience with a close touch of the Chinese scenery along with Asian cultural elements. Our aquatic tableau will be one of the most sensational live performances of the summer. Ange Hwang, producer of the show highlighted: “The project name represents the philosophy of Chinese Arts. For example, the Chinese Landscaping Ink Painting always include clouds and river, and in between. There would be a single house with tree, where it is the most peaceful paradise for any human to own. So often Between Water and Cloud has translated into the highest value through the philosophy of simple and peaceful life style one can achieve.”
To highlight such artistic vision, Between Water and Cloud show will showcase various Chinese Arts - Calligraphy/Dance/Ink and Brush Painting/Poetry fused together with contemporary perspectives along with an environmental justice take. With Chinese water sleeves and traditional cloud symbol dance movements, a series of new performing skits are created by the Phoenix Dance Studio to portray these themes, and take our audience wondering Between Water and Cloud.
Sponsors: Asia Mall, Chinese American Chamber of Commerce – MN, City of Minneapolis Health Department, Downtown Minneapolis Neighborhood Association, Metropolitan Regional Arts Council, Minneapolis Green, and the Minnesota Orchestra.
Asian Media Access is a community-based organization dedicated to using community organizing, multimedia, and technology for social betterment, especially in Asian American & Pacific Islander (AAPI) communities with high concentrations of immigrants and refugees. The mission of Asian Media Access is to “connect the disconnected.” To reach AMA, please visit www.amamedia.org, and like our Facebook page, “Asian Media Access”.
Phoenix Chinese Dance Academy is led and choreographed by acclaimed Chinese American Artist, Ying Li. Phoenix Chinese Dance Academy successfully serves more than 150 students annually. Currently, the Academy has seven different levels and ages groups. For more information, please check our website at https://www.phoenixchinesedance.org/
