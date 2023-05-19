Paraformaldehyde Market Research by Pointing to Capture Largest Growth in 2030 with Leading Companies

Paraformaldehyde Market by Region

The medical segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period, due to rise in demand as a hygienic & medical disinfector.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The medical segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period, due to rise in demand as a hygienic & medical disinfector in medicine and the pharmaceutical sector. However, the agrochemicals segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global paraformaldehyde market, due to surge in population and consumer preference for staple crops and demand for higher quality and more quantitative products.

The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global paraformaldehyde market across Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the market, owing to increasing production of paraformaldehyde in China. However, the market across LAMEA is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period, due to increased production of laminates, pentaerythritol, MDI, and wood panels.

This makes it important to understand the practical implications of the Paraformaldehyde market. To gain a competitive advantage, the players must have something unique. By tapping into the untapped market segment, they can establish a relevant point of differentiation, and this report offers an extension analysis of untapped segments to benefit the market players and new entrants to gain the market share.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS:

The report provides the SWOT analysis of the key market players Alpha Chemika, Caldic, CELANESE CORPORATION, Chemanol, Ekta International, Ercros, GFS Chemical, Merck Group, THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC, Thana Acid & Chemical Company. which gives the business overview, financial analysis, and portfolio analysis of products and services. The latest news related to industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report for the better understanding of the stakeholders in framing strategic decisions to gain long term profitability and market share.

Rise in need for paraformaldehyde to synthesize disinfectants, fixatives, fumigants, and fungicides has boosted the growth of the global paraformaldehyde market. However, the health effects of paraformaldehyde hinder the market growth. On the contrary, rise in inclination toward organic chemical synthesis, printing and photography, fertilizers, and fluorescent light products unlock new opportunities in the future.

