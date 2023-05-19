Wearable Injectors market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% by 2028: Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest study provides an insightful analysis of the broad competitive landscape of the global Wearable Injectors market, emphasizing the key market rivals and their company profiles. A wide array of strategic initiatives, such as new business deals, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and recent product launches, undertaken by these companies has been discussed in the report. The report analyzes various elements of the market’s competitive scenario, such as the regulatory standards and policies implemented across the industry over recent years

The global wearable injectors market size is expected to reach USD 15.66 Billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 11.2% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady revenue growth of the market can be attributed to factors such as increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and diabetes among the growing geriatric population in countries across the globe and need for more efficient drug administering devices and solutions that are easy to use and improve quality of life of patients. The fear of needles, painful injections, and risk of needle stick injuries are other major factors driving increasing demand for wearable injectors among new insulin users. The ability to track and manage therapy and avoid over-dose, double injections, or missed injections are propelling adoption of wearable injectors. These devices also help in improving patient adherence and therapy outcomes. Moreover, lightweight feature, feature of prefilled glass cartridge, and high tolerant adhesive nature of wearable injectors are other factors boosting growth of the market.

Market Size – USD 6.75 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 11.2%, Market Trends – Increasing R&D activities to produce advanced self-injection systems.

The information flow has been curated and systematically aligned by reliable sources functioning at various levels. Likewise, the Wearable Injectors market report also includes substantial cues and offers an in-house analysis of global economic conditions and related economic factors and indicators to evaluate their impact on the Wearable Injectors market historically, besides giving a future ready perspective as well. The research report sheds tangible light upon in-depth analysis, synthesis, and interpretation of data obtained from diverse resources about the Wearable Injectors market.

Key Highlights from the Report

In August 2019, Genentech of Roche entered into collaboration with Enable Injections, which is a developer and designer of wearable investigation testing, for ‘Combination Goods’ infusion devices. The partnership was created for multiple programs based on the en-Fuse platform of Enable.

The spring-based segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due to rising preference, driven by more ease of use as compared to conventional procedures.

The on-body wearable injectors segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Demand for on-body wearable injectors is relatively high currently, and this segment is expected to account for a significantly robust revenue growth during the forecast period. On-body wearable injectors enable patients to self-administer treatments at home, which is more comfortable and cost-effective.

The immune-oncology segment accounted for largest revenue share among other application segments in the wearable injectors market in 2020, driven by increasing prevalence of cancer among the growing geriatric population and rising adoption of wearable injectors that are easy to use, more cost-effective, and less painful.

The home care setting segment accounted for the largest revenue share than other end-use segments in 2020 due to increasing research and development initiatives for production of more advanced and cost-effective self-injection systems for use in home care settings.

Wearable Injectors industry and highlights key factors such as import/export analysis, production and consumption rates, distribution channels and consumer base in key regions of the global market. This report further explores key facts and figures related to current market conditions and provides an industry-validated database for companies looking to invest in the market. Additionally, the report provides actionable insights that help readers identify key opportunities and challenges faced in the broad competitive landscape of the Wearable Injectors market. These insights also help formulate lucrative business expansion strategies to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Key participants include: Medtronic, Amgen, Ypsomed, Insulet Corporation, West Pharmaceutical Services, Becton, Dickinson And Company, Enable Injections, United Therapeutics Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, and Johnson & Johnson.

Besides aforementioned details on current market situation, specifically focusing on market conditions, prospects and an elaborate run down through growth stimulants, this report on Wearable Injectors market also sheds versatile understanding on competition spectrum, highlighting core market players and forerunners in the competition spectrum who have a bearing on competition intensity. Report readers therefore are provided with a firsthand documentation of all the current market specific developments. A thorough analytical review of these details allow market players to selectively identify growth projecting factors, thus designing and adopting potentially favorable marketing discretion, securing a sustainable stance amidst staggering competition in the Wearable Injectors market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global wearable injectors market on the basis of technology, type, application, end-use, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Motor-driven

Expanding Battery

Spring-based

Rotary Pump

Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Off-body

On-body

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Cardiovascular Disease

Diabetes

Immuno-Oncology

Infectious Diseases

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Clinics

Hospitals

Home Care Settings

Others

This dedicated research report on the Wearable Injectors Market delivers vital understanding on the Wearable Injectors Market at a holistic global perspective, rendering conscious statistical analysis and a wholistic perspective of integral growth enablers prompting favorable growth across regions.To render conscious favorable market discretion, the report has been seasoned to aid report readers with holistic understanding on situational analysis comprising a deep-set review of all forces such as political, social, economical and legal factors that have a clear manifestation on the growth of the Wearable Injectors market.

