3D Printing Healthcare Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 17.3% in the Forecast Period of 2020-2027

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest study provides an insightful analysis of the broad competitive landscape of the global 3D Printing Healthcare market, emphasizing the key market rivals and their company profiles. A wide array of strategic initiatives, such as new business deals, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and recent product launches, undertaken by these companies has been discussed in the report. The report analyzes various elements of the market’s competitive scenario, such as the regulatory standards and policies implemented across the industry over recent years

The global 3D printing healthcare market is projected to be worth USD 4,070.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The 3D printing healthcare market is observing high demand attributed to the reduced waste generation during the production of medical devices and implants. 3D printing in healthcare is considered a sustainable production method primarily owing to its ability to reduce waste generation and being energy-efficient significantly. 3D printing uses only the required amount of material to add layer by layer to produce printed structures ensuring wastage of material to a minimum. Customized 3D-printed anatomical models specific to patients are becoming progressively beneficial tools in offering personalized treatments and precision medicine.

The information flow has been curated and systematically aligned by reliable sources functioning at various levels. Likewise, the 3D Printing Healthcare market report also includes substantial cues and offers an in-house analysis of global economic conditions and related economic factors and indicators to evaluate their impact on the 3D Printing Healthcare market historically, besides giving a future ready perspective as well. The research report sheds tangible light upon in-depth analysis, synthesis, and interpretation of data obtained from diverse resources about the 3D Printing Healthcare market.

Key Highlights from the Report

In April 2020, Stratasys, Inc. entered into a collaborative agreement with Origin for the marketing and promotion of 3D-printed nasopharyngeal swabs by Origin to healthcare providers in the US to cater to the urgent need for COVID-19 testing.

Polyamide powder materials are likely to witness significant growth in the forecast period for medical devices' production, owing to its robustness, abrasion-resistant, and improved durability.

Metal & plastic filament held a significant market share in 2019. ABS filament is a commonly used plastic in 3D printing healthcare and is very durable. It finds widespread usage in rapid prototyping and 3D printing settings for testing the impact resistance and durability of the products.

The 3D printing healthcare market in North America contributed to the largest share in share in 2019 due to rapid advancements in 3D printing technology in healthcare, increased investments in R&D, and various strategic agreements between research institutes and biotechnology firms, and increased healthcare spending, among others.

3D Printing Healthcare industry and highlights key factors such as import/export analysis, production and consumption rates, distribution channels and consumer base in key regions of the global market. This report further explores key facts and figures related to current market conditions and provides an industry-validated database for companies looking to invest in the market. Additionally, the report provides actionable insights that help readers identify key opportunities and challenges faced in the broad competitive landscape of the 3D Printing Healthcare market. These insights also help formulate lucrative business expansion strategies to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Key participants include Inc., 3D Matters Pte Ltd., Materialise NV, Organovo, Bio3D Technologies Pte Ltd., 3D Systems Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Simbionix, EnvisionTEC, and Metamason, among others.

Besides aforementioned details on current market situation, specifically focusing on market conditions, prospects and an elaborate run down through growth stimulants, this report on 3D Printing Healthcare market also sheds versatile understanding on competition spectrum, highlighting core market players and forerunners in the competition spectrum who have a bearing on competition intensity. Report readers therefore are provided with a firsthand documentation of all the current market specific developments. A thorough analytical review of these details allow market players to selectively identify growth projecting factors, thus designing and adopting potentially favorable marketing discretion, securing a sustainable stance amidst staggering competition in the 3D Printing Healthcare market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global 3D printing healthcare market on the basis of component, technology, application, end-users, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hardware

Software

Services

Materials

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Laser Beam Melting

Photopolymerization

Droplet Deposition

Electron Beam Melting

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Surgical Devices

External Wearable Devices

Implants

Tissue Engineering

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmaceutical Companies

Research Institutes

This dedicated research report on the 3D Printing Healthcare Market delivers vital understanding on the 3D Printing Healthcare Market at a holistic global perspective, rendering conscious statistical analysis and a wholistic perspective of integral growth enablers prompting favorable growth across regions.To render conscious favorable market discretion, the report has been seasoned to aid report readers with holistic understanding on situational analysis comprising a deep-set review of all forces such as political, social, economical and legal factors that have a clear manifestation on the growth of the 3D Printing Healthcare market.

