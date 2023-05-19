Next Generation Firewall Market Size, Share Analysis And Report For 2023-2032

Next-Generation Firewall Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Next Generation Firewall Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the next generation firewall market size is predicted to reach $7.03 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.02%.

The growth in the next generation firewall market is due to rise in demand for advanced cyber security solutions. North America region is expected to hold the largest next generation firewall market share. Major next generation firewall vendors include Cisco Systems Inc., Barracuda Networks Inc., Check Point Solution Technologies Ltd., Juniper Networks Inc.

Next Generation Firewall Market Segments

By Component: Solution, Services

By Type: Hardware, Virtual, Cloud-Based

By Services: Professional Service, Managed Service, Support And Maintenance, Training And Education, Consulting Service, System Integration, Other Services

By Enterprise Size: Large Size Enterprises, Small And Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By Industry Vertical: BFSI, Retail, IT And Telecommunication, Healthcare, Energy And Utilities, Manufacturing, Government, Other Industry Verticals

By Geography: The global next generation firewall market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Next-generation firewall refers to deep-packet inspection firewalls that go beyond simple port or protocol inspection and blocking to include application-level inspection, intrusion prevention and the use of external intelligence. Next-generation firewalls are used in Layer 7 application filtering available, along with deep packet filtering, which can even track and stop shady behavior.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Firewall Market Share And Trends

4. Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Firewall Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

