Spoolable Pipes Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Spoolable Pipes Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s spoolable pipes market forecast, the spoolable pipes market size is predicted to reach a value of $1.89 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 4.6 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global spoolable pipes market is due to the increasing demand for oil and gas. North America region is expected to hold the largest spoolable pipes market share. Major spoolable pipes companies include Shawcor Ltd., National Oilwell Varco, Pipeline International Gmbh (Wienerberger AG), Baker Hughes, Future Pipe Industries.

Spoolable Pipes Market Segments

● By Matrix: Thermoplastics, Thermosets

● By Reinforcements: Glass Fiber Reinforcement, Carbon Fiber Reinforcement, Steel Reinforcement

● By Application: On-shore, Off-shore, Downhole

● By Sales: Direct Sales, Distributors

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Spoolable pipes are multi-layered composite pipes containing a thermoplastic liner, a reinforcing layer, and a thermoplastic outer cover. These are flexible composite pipes (FCP), which are utilised in high-pressure pipelines. A reinforcing layer is placed to the spoolable pipe to help it withstand high pressures along with a thermoplastic outer cover.

