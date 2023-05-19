Ground Support Equipment Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Ground Support Equipment Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the ground support equipment market research. As per TBRC’s ground support equipment market forecast, the ground support equipment market size is predicted to reach a value of $11.59 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 8.1% through the forecast period.

The increasing number of air passengers and cargo transportation are expected to propel the Ground Support Equipment market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest ground support equipment market share. Major ground support equipment companies include John Bean Technologies (JBT) Corporation, Rheinmetall AG, Textron Inc. (U.S.), Weihai Guangtai Airport Equipment Co. Ltd., Mallaghan Engineering Ltd., AERO SPECIALTIES INC. (U.S.), Cavotec SA, Tronair Inc., TLD Group, ITW GSE, Kalmar Motor AB, GATE GSE.

Ground Support Equipment Market Segments
1) By Type: Powered Support Equipment, Non-Powered Support Equipment
2) By Power Source: Non-Electric Support Equipment, Electric Ground Support Equipment, Hybrid Ground Support Equipment, Fuel Cell Vehicle (FCV), Advanced Ground Support Equipment
3) By Platform: Commercial, Military
4) By Application: Aircraft Handling, Passenger Handling, Cargo Handling

This type of support equipment (GSE) refers to the equipment and machinery used to support aircraft during ground operations. The purpose of GSE is to facilitate efficient and safe ground handling of aircraft, enabling maintenance, passenger boarding and cargo loading and unloading.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Ground Support Equipment Market Trends
4. Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix

