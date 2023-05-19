May 19 Commission Meeting Postponed

Thew New Mexico State Game Commission meeting originally scheduled for Friday, May 19, in Santa Fe has been postponed. The Department will issue a revised meeting notice once the meeting is rescheduled. At that time, the revised agenda, location address, attendee information additional information will be available on the department of Game and Fish website.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.