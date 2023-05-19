Submit Release
May 19 Commission Meeting Postponed

Thew New Mexico State Game Commission meeting originally scheduled for Friday, May 19, in Santa Fe has been postponed. The Department will issue a revised meeting notice once the meeting is rescheduled. At that time, the revised agenda, location address, attendee information additional information will be available on the department of Game and Fish website.

