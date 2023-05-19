Submit Release
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issues statement on arrests in abuse and neglect case

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham on Thursday issued a statement following the arrests of three individuals involved in an extreme case of abuse and neglect that resulted in the death of a 38-year-old woman with disabilities. The woman was served by providers through a state-run program.

“Today, I applaud Attorney General Raúl Torrez and law enforcement for their quick action and coordination that led to this first step toward justice for the victim. As I have said before, abuse by those responsible for caring for the most vulnerable among us will not stand. Every New Mexican deserves to live with dignity, respect, safety, and a high quality of life, and anyone who infringes upon those rights will be held to full account.”

