CBCT Dental Imaging Market to Observe Prominent CAGR of 10.4% by 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth, Challenges and Competitive Outlook

Cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) in dental imaging is referred to as a special type of X-ray machine used in situations where regular dental X-rays are not sufficient. It is not commonly used because the radiation exposure from this scanner is significantly more than from regular dental X-rays. It uses a special type of technology to generate three-dimensional (3-D) images of dental structures, soft tissues, and nerve paths in a single scan.

The growing prevalence of dental disorders and increasing demand for dental care services and advancements in CBCT dental imaging technologies and software are the key factors driving the market growth. In addition, government initiatives to promote oral health awareness and dental care services are driving the market growth.

The growing prevalence of dental infection and disorders in the region and the rise in the population of all age groups is enhancing the demand for the market. The rising healthcare expenditure for better healthcare services is also attributed to market growth. The major market players are highly focusing on product launches during this crucial period. In addition, the government and regulatory bodies are supporting market players with product approval due to surging emergence. The market is growing in the forecast year due to the rise in market players and the availability of imaging consumables products. The market is supportive and aims to reduce the progression of dental disorders.

OPPORTUNITY:

Growing Adoption of Digital Dentistry

Digital dentistry means the use of digital technologies in dental practice, from diagnosis and treatment planning to the manufacture of dental fillings. With the advancement of technology, digital dentistry has become more common in recent years.

Some of the advantages of the adoption of digital dentistry are:

Improved Accuracy: Digital technologies such as intraoral scanners, 3D imaging, and Computer-Aided Design (CAD) software provide dentists with highly accurate and precise measurements of a patient's teeth and gums. This helps improve the quality of treatment planning and the preparation of dental fillings.

Better Patient Experience: Digital dentistry reduces the need for traditional dental impressions, which can be uncomfortable and confusing for patients. Intraoral scanners enable fast and convenient digital reproduction, making the experience more pleasant for patients.

Thus, the growing adoption of digital dentistry is expected to act as an opportunity for market growth.

Recent Development

In October 2022, Carestream Dental LLC. announced its partnership with Overjet, the industry leader in dental Artificial Intelligence (AI). The partnership gives Carestream Dental LLC.’s customers access to Overjet’s AI-powered X-ray analysis tool that detects decay, quantifies bone loss, and highlights other areas of concern. This partnership increased the product portfolio and helped to increase the revenue of the company.

In March 2021, Air Techniques announced its partnership with SICAT which includes a software partnership for ProVecta 3D Prime CBCT users and FlowStar Nitrous Oxide Nasal Hoods/FlowStar Scavenging Circuits. The company believes that this would help to bring a true digital hybrid solution for the all-new SensorX Intraoral Sensor and ScanX Duo Touch Scanners.

Key Industry Drivers:

Growing Prevalence of Dental Disorders and Increasing Demand for Dental Care Services

In recent years, the prevalence of dental diseases has increased, which has increased the demand for dental services. Several factors are driving this trend, such as an aging population, poor oral hygiene, diet, lifestyle, increased awareness, and advances in technology and innovation.

As people age, they are more prone to dental problems such as tooth decay, gum disease, and tooth loss. This is caused by several factors, including changes in hormone levels, decreased saliva production, and a weakened immune system. The aging population has increased the demand for dental services, especially restorative and cosmetic procedures.

Poor oral hygiene is another important factor affecting the prevalence of dental diseases. Despite advances in oral health, many people neglect their oral health. Failure to brush and floss regularly can lead to plaque buildup, which can lead to cavities, gum disease, and bad breath.

Advancements in CBCT Dental Imaging Technologies and Software

One of the most important advances in CBCT imaging technology is the increased resolution of the images. Higher resolution images allow more accurate and precise diagnosis of diseases related to teeth and jaws. This is particularly useful in implant dentistry because it allows better visualization of bone structure and tooth position, which can help determine the optimal placement of dental implants.

Another improvement is the increased firing rate. With newer CBCT machines, images are obtained in 5-10 seconds, reducing the patient's exposure to radiation and improving the dental office's efficiency. This is particularly useful for patients who have difficulty sitting still for long periods or who require multiple scans.

In addition, new software developments have made CBCT images easier to process and analyze. 3D imaging software enables better visualization of images, and measuring devices can accurately measure image structures and distances. This makes it easier for dentists to diagnose and plan treatment for various diseases.

Explore Further Details about This Research Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-cbct-dental-imaging-market

CBCT Dental Imaging Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in this CBCT dental imaging market report are the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, Germany, France, U.K, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Russia, Switzerland, Turkey, Belgium, and Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, and Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Egypt, Israel, and Rest of Middle East and Africa.

North America is expected to dominate the global CBCT dental imaging market due to the increasing research in the field of CBCT dental imaging and development. The U.S. is expected to dominate the market due to the rise in healthcare expenditure and the high prevalence of dental diseases seen in the country. Germany is expected to dominate the Europe region due to the increasing technology and reliability of healthcare services, which are also delivering infotainment services. The demand in this region is projected to be driven by a rise in dental diseases with the growing integration of healthcare data with portable devices. China is expected to dominate the Asia-Pacific region due to exponential awareness of cancer diagnostics and consultancy services in the country.

