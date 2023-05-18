TBI Agents Investigating Giles County Shooting

At the request of 22nd Judicial District Attorney General Brent Cooper, TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting that occurred Thursday morning in Giles County.

Preliminary information indicates the incident began at approximately 2:35 a.m. at a home in the 1600 block of Fairview Road in Lynnville, where deputies from the Giles County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a suspicious man. The man inside the home barricaded himself, and attempts to convince him to surrender were unsuccessful. After a lull in the interaction, deputies made entry into the home later in the morning, after which the man inside fired upon them, resulting in one deputy being struck in his tactical vest and at least one other deputy firing in response. The man inside was not struck and later surrendered to authorities, after a tactical response by the Tennessee Highway Patrol. The deputy was transported for medical treatment to a Pulaski hospital. No other law enforcement officers were hurt in the incident.

At this time, the investigation remains active and ongoing. TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.