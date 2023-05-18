Policy Changes Associated With the End of the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency

Numerous policies implemented during the COVID-19 public health emergency either ended when the emergency expired on May 11 or are being phased out. In his latest column for the Healthcare Journal of Arkansas, ACHI President and CEO Dr. Joe Thompson discusses policy changes affecting COVID-19 testing, treatment, and vaccines; telehealth; and Medicaid enrollment.

NOTE: The column was written before the Drug Enforcement Administration announced a six-month extension of telemedicine flexibilities for the prescribing of controlled medications.