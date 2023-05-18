Health insurance companies file 2024 health insurance rate requests for individual and small group

May 18, 2023

Salem – Oregon consumers can get a first look at requested rates for 2024 individual and small group health insurance plans, the Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services (DCBS) announced today.

In the individual market, six companies submitted rate change requests ranging from an average 3.5 percent to 8.5 percent increase, for a weighted average increase of 6.2 percent. That average increase is slightly lower than last year's requested weighted average increase of 6.7 percent.

In the small group market, eight companies submitted rate change requests ranging from an average 0.8 percent to 12.4 percent increase, for a weighted average increase of 8.1 percent, which is higher than last year's requested 6.9 percent average increase.

The Oregon Reinsurance Program continues to help stabilize the market and lower rates. Reinsurance lowered rates by at least 6 percent for the sixth straight year.

See the attached chart for the full list of rate change requests.

“We continue to have a strong and competitive insurance marketplace with at least four carriers offering plans in every Oregon county," said Insurance Commissioner and DCBS Director Andrew Stolfi. “In light of the high inflation and increasing labor costs across the country, we are encouraged that the individual market's overall average requests were lower than last year. We still have a lot of options for Oregonians to choose from and the Oregon Reinsurance Program continues to allow Oregonians to find reasonable rates."

Virtual public hearings about the 2024 requested health insurance rates will be held July 17-18 from 1:30-4:30 p.m. A web address to watch the public hearings will be posted at oregonhealthrates.org. At the hearings, each insurance company will provide a brief presentation about its rate increase requests, answer questions from Division of Financial Regulation (DFR) staff, and hear public comment from Oregonians. The public also has the opportunity to comment on the proposed rates at any time at oregonhealthrates.org now through June 30.

“We look forward to putting these rate requests through a rigorous public review, and we encourage the public to join the virtual public hearings and provide feedback on their health insurance plans," Stolfi said.

The requested rates are for plans that comply with the Affordable Care Act for small businesses and individuals who buy their own coverage rather than getting it through an employer. For the second year in a row, every county has at least four companies available for people to buy insurance on the individual market. Deschutes County, which has four companies in 2023, is proposed to have five in 2024.

Over the next two months, the division will analyze the requested rates to ensure they adequately cover Oregonians' health care costs. DFR must review and approve rates before they are charged to policyholders.

Preliminary decisions are expected to be announced in July, and final decisions will be made in August after the public hearings and comment period ends.

About DCBS: The Department of Consumer and Business Services is Oregon's largest business regulatory and consumer protection agency. For more information, go to www.dcbs.oregon.gov.

About Oregon DFR: The Division of Financial Regulation is part of the Department of Consumer and Business Services, Oregon's largest business regulatory and consumer protection agency. Visit www.dcbs.oregon.gov and dfr.oregon.gov.

