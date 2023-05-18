Marathon Digital Holdings Collaborates with Brink To Raise Up to $1 Million To Support Bitcoin Core Developers

Marathon To Match All Donations Up to $500,000 through 2023

/EIN News/ -- FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA ) ("Marathon" or "Company"), a leader in supporting and securing the Bitcoin ecosystem, and Brink, a 501(c)(3), fully-donor supported organization dedicated to strengthening the Bitcoin protocol and network through research, development, and a robust support system for both emerging and established Bitcoin developers via funding, education, and mentorship programs, have joined forces to raise up to $1 million to help support Bitcoin Core developers, whose goal is to maintain the Bitcoin protocol.



The Bitcoin protocol is the technology that enables Bitcoin to function as a decentralized, peer-to-peer payment network. This open-source software, which sets the rules and processes that govern the Bitcoin network, is maintained and improved by a community of developers around the world known as Bitcoin Core developers. These developers are volunteers, who often work pro bono or on a donation basis, to ensure the Bitcoin protocol functions.

To ensure Bitcoin Core developers can continue their essential work of maintaining and strengthening the Bitcoin network, Marathon and Brink are joining forces to raise up to $1 million in donations for Bitcoin Core developers.

Marathon has committed to matching all donations up to an aggregate of $500,000 through 2023, for a total potential donation amount of $1 million (when combined with third party donations). From May 18, 2023 to May 21, 2023, during the Bitcoin 2023 conference, Marathon will match all donations to Brink (up to a $500,000 maximum donation from Marathon) on a two-for-one basis. Following the conference, from May 22, 2023, to December 31, 2023, Marathon will match all donations on a one-for-one basis (up to a maximum donation of $500,000 when combined with donation matches from the Bitcoin 2023 conference interval).

Those interested in contributing to the development and security of the Bitcoin network can visit this link to donate or to learn more about Brink and the Marathon match. Brink is a 501(c)(3), and all donations made to the organization are tax deductible.

“At Marathon, we have historically focused on supporting Bitcoin by adding hash rate, which helps secure the network, and now, we are supporting those who maintain the open-source protocol on which we all depend by contributing to Brink,” said Fred Thiel, Marathon’s chairman and CEO. “Bitcoin Core developers are volunteers. Without them, the decentralized payment network that everyone around the world is free to use would not function the same. We believe that Brink has a proven track record of effectively supporting the work of established Bitcoin protocol engineers and mentoring new contributors, and we are proud to be working with a world-class organization that shares our values. We believe it is in every Bitcoiner’s and Bitcoin company’s interest to ensure these developers can continue performing their essential services, and we invite all those interested to join us in backing Brink to support Core developers.”

Mike Schmidt, co-founder and executive director of Brink, commented, “Brink exists to strengthen the Bitcoin protocol and network and to support the Bitcoin developer community through funding, education, and mentoring. The Core developers are the unsung heroes of the Bitcoin ecosystem. These dedicated individuals often work behind the scenes voluntarily to maintain and enhance the security of the Bitcoin protocol and network. This campaign and Marathon’s match provide an avenue for the Bitcoin community to acknowledge and lend their financial support to these talented developers, who make it all possible. We are grateful to be receiving donations from Marathon, which is a company that values our mission and that of Bitcoin, and we look forward to working alongside them to raise funds for Bitcoin Core developers.”

