Dr. Roger Bindra

Pediatrician, Dr Roger Bindra, Uses his Unique Magic Skills to Connect with and Treat Patients

ORANGE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Roger Bindra is an incredibly accomplished individual and a highly esteemed pediatrician with decades of experience in the field. He holds a degree in Biochemistry from U.C. Davis, where he graduated with the highest honors and earned membership in the Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society. He graduated from UC Davis School of Medicine, going on to successfully complete his residency training at Children’s Hospital of Orange County three years later, earning him a prestigious initial board certification shortly thereafter. Since then Dr. Bindra has served as a regular lecturer for the CHOC residency program, proving his commitment to mentoring and helping others in their education of pediatrics. He has also been an excellent role model for many other healthcare professionals over the years by being an active member of the organizing committee for the American Lung Association's annual asthma camp in Orange County, consistently dedicating his time to this great cause for many years. Not only does Dr Bindra have extensive experience treating asthma and allergy cases, but he should also be praised for using unique magical skills to connect with his patients - gaining patient trust by showing them that they are truly cared for during their appointment.

Dr. Bindra’s childhood fascination with magic persisted until college when, unable to find an opportunity to learn more, the rigors of medical school and residency pushed it aside. However, during his residency training in pediatrics at the Children's Hospital of Orange County, he found just the opportunity he was looking for when he discovered someone who used magic while working with children. This discovery prompted him to take a class at a local college to learn even more and devote 10 weeks to learning many different tricks of the trade. One of the most important elements of magic that his teacher shared with him was the need to connect with an audience. During a class field trip to the Magic Castle in Hollywood, he watched talented magicians perform, who served as a source of inspiration. Taking this class inspired him to continue studying and applying magic in his life. He joined IBM – International Brotherhood of Magicians – and attended meetings with local magicians, where he could expand his knowledge on the art. It was during this time that he discovered a worthwhile project: A magic show in the hospital for children under care at CHOC, Orange County's Children's Hospital. This would end up being the first show that he performed ever, and it filled him with satisfaction when he saw how much the kids enjoyed it.

Dr. Roger Bindra's inventive use of magic to put apprehensive patients at ease began early in his career, when he started working at an urgent care after graduating residency. There, he would perform tricks to break the ice and make his patients more relaxed. Later, when he joined Children’s Medical Group of Orange County, he kept up this unique approach - entertaining kids with tricks and jokes before beginning the examination. His methods were incredibly successful - children who were previously anxious about being examined suddenly became composed and much more willing to cooperate. Most interestingly, Dr. Bindra often found that after seeing his tricks and establishing a rapport with him, patients would finally agree to cooperate with simple tests-such as a throat swab-that they had initially refused before seeing Dr. Bindra perform.

As a practicing pediatrician, Dr. Bindra has found that his fascination with magic from his childhood has become a way to bring some lightness and joy to patients and their families in his practice. Patients and parents alike appreciate the ways he uses simple magic tricks to distract the children prior to simple medical procedures, or just to entertain them during appointments. He has been able to take something he loves and apply it to be a better doctor for young patients, which is something highly valued by both parents and children alike. He employs these tricks as often as possible when working with kids, and the smiles it brings to their faces is truly rewarding for him too. Dr. Bindra believes strongly that every doctor should look for ways to make going to see them more of a treat than something dreaded by children.​​ Kids were so intrigued by seeing something unexpected that it often took away any fear that may have hampered the medical experience. Dr. Bindra manifested the power of connecting through creativity and showcased the many benefits that come with it. If nothing else, they'll remember how they felt being surprised once in awhile at the doctor's office.

Dr. Bindra has certainly made an impact on his patients and their families, to the point that some children specifically request to come see him for their medical issues. His cheerful demeanor and enthusiasm for each patient's well-being has given him a special charm that encompasses more than just the treatment of physical ailments. Reflecting on this phenomenon, Dr. Bindra commented, “One time a parent told me that in my case, the MD after my name stood for ‘Magic Doctor’. It was a great compliment!” His artful performances give the kids something fun to look forward to and take away the fear of visiting the doctor’s office.