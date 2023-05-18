Inspirato to Participate at the J.P. Morgan 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- DENVER, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspirato Incorporated (“Inspirato” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ISPO), the innovative luxury travel subscription brand, today announced that Web Neighbor, Chief Strategy Officer, will host investor meetings at the J.P. Morgan 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference:

J.P. Morgan 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference
Tuesday, May 23 - Wednesday, May 24, 2023
Westin Copley Place
Boston, Massachusetts

About Inspirato   
  
Inspirato (NASDAQ: ISPO) is a luxury travel subscription company that provides exclusive access to a managed and controlled portfolio of curated vacation options, delivered through an innovative model designed to ensure the service, certainty, and value that discerning customers demand. The Inspirato portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes, accommodations at five-star hotel and resort partners, and custom travel experiences. For more information, visit www.inspirato.com and follow @inspirato on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.  
  
Contacts   
  
Investor Relations   
ir@inspirato.com   
  
Media Relations  
communications@inspirato.com


