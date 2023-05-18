Air Quality permits under review, published 5/18/2023

DES MOINES – The DNR Air Quality Bureau has the following draft permits for review. The permits help protect Iowans’ health and the air where we live. DNR’s permitting staff review the applications to ensure facilities comply with state and federal air quality standards. The public has the right and is encouraged to comment on draft permits. DNR considers public comments before finalizing the permits. Submit comments in writing to the assigned permit writer before 4:30 p.m. on the last day of the comment period.

Title V Operating Permits

Title V Operating permits are reviewed and re-issued every five years. Facilities with a Title V permit have the potential to emit large amounts of air pollutants compared to other facilities. The five-year reviews are a federal requirement and ensure adequate monitoring is included in the permit. The DNR plans to issue Title V Operating Permits for the following facilities. Find permit details at www.iowadnr.gov/titlev-draft OR through the Iowa EASY Air Public Inquiry Portal and then click on the Public Notice tab.

Black Hawk County John Deere Waterloo Works – Drive Train Operations located at 400 Westfield Ave., Waterloo. The application was submitted to operate their existing Farm Machinery and Equipment facility.

The public comment period ends June 17.

Construction Permits

DNR engineers review and issue construction permits to facilities before they build new or modify existing sources of air pollution. The public may review the following air quality construction permits available online at www.iowadnr.gov/ airpermitsearch OR through the EASY Air Public Inquiry Portal and click the Public Notice tab.

Buena Vista County Platinum Crush, LLC – 5956 70th Ave., Alta. Project No. 23-038. Platinum Crush, LLC is in the process of constructing a soybean crush plant. This project is to modify the stack characteristics for stacks associated with the Meal Flat and Overhead Storage emission units and the Natural Gas-Fired Emergency Generator Engine 3 based on updates to the design of the facility during construction.

The public comment period ends June 17.

Monroe County

Cargill, Inc. - Eddyville – 17540 Monroe-Wapello Road, Eddyville.

Project No. 22-434, Modification of existing PSD permits by replacing cooker and flaker units at the germ house.

The public comment period ends June 19.

Cargill, Inc. - Eddyville – 17540 Monroe-Wapello Road, Eddyville.

Project No. 23-061, Modification of existing PSD permits by replacing the east dump corn elevator at the grain receiving pit.

The public comment period ends June 19.