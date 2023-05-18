Governor Greg Abbott today announced the arrival of the first group of migrants bused to Denver, Colorado from Texas. The migrants were dropped off near Civic Center Park at 14th Street and Court Place this afternoon.
"Texas' overwhelmed and overrun border communities should not have to shoulder the flood of illegal immigration due to President Biden's reckless open border policies, like his mass catch and release without court dates or any way to track them," said Governor Abbott. "Until the President and his Administration step up and fulfill their constitutional duty to secure the border, the State of Texas will continue busing migrants to self-declared sanctuary cities like Denver to provide much-needed relief to our small border towns."
In April 2022, Governor Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to charter buses to transport migrants from Texas to Washington, D.C. The Governor added New York City, Chicago, and Philadelphia as additional drop-off locations last year. Since beginning the migrant busing strategy last spring, more than 19,000 migrants have been transported to these self-declared sanctuary cities while providing much-needed relief to Texas' overwhelmed border communities.
You just read:
Governor Abbott Announces First Bus Of Migrants Arrives In Denver
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.