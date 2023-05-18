Check Point Software extends its Industry-Leading Cloud Firewall to Secure Microsoft Azure Virtual WAN

CloudGuard Network Security provides organizations with cyber resilience through a consumption-based offering, seamlessly integrated inside the Azure Virtual WAN hub

/EIN News/ -- SAN CARLOS, Calif., May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, announces the general availability of its industry-leading Next-Generation Cloud Firewall natively integrated with Microsoft Azure Virtual WAN to provide customers with top-notch security. The integration provides advanced threat prevention and multi-layered network security across public, private and hybrid-clouds, enabling businesses to confidently migrate to Azure with maximum operational efficiency.



“Microsoft Azure Virtual WAN is a network-as-a-service that provides customers with a range of benefits simplifying networking, security and routing functionalities to drive scalability, cost savings and improved performance. The native integration between Azure Virtual WAN and Check Point CloudGuard (generally available) enhances and complements Azure Virtual WAN security, offering our customers centralized security in an intuitive and simple offering through the Azure Marketplace,” said Reshmi Yandapalli, Principal Product Manager at Microsoft.

As organizations grow and operate in a distributed IT environment, connectivity and cybersecurity becomes an operational challenge. In fact, Check Point Research recently reported a 48% year-over-year increase in cloud-based cyberattacks for 2022, due in large to organizations digitizing operations and moving them to the cloud. Businesses need to securely connect their cloud infrastructures while safeguarding the communication and collaboration among their workforce, partners, and customers. CloudGuard’s native integration with Azure Virtual WAN addresses this challenge by providing secure connectivity that reduces organizational risk and protects cloud assets.

"Cloud computing allows companies to add onto their cloud workloads in seconds, and they need security that is agile, reduces complexity, and is focused on prevention-first," said TJ Gonen, VP of Cloud Security at Check Point Software Technologies. "We are proud to collaborate with Microsoft to provide Azure Virtual WAN customers with the integrated protection of CloudGuard Network Security, powered by AI, to secure their cloud instances against any advanced threats, bolstering their digital transformation with confidence."



CloudGuard Network Security for Azure Virtual WAN provides these benefits to customers:



Industry-leading threat prevention: CloudGuard supports all security use cases and includes Firewall, IPS, Application Control, IPsec VPN, Anti-Virus and Anti-Bot, DLP, as well as Threat Extraction and Threat Emulation for zero-day threats. Check Point network security solutions are rated with the highest security effectiveness score of 99.7% malware prevention and the lowest false positive rate of 0.13% according to the latest Miercom benchmark report.





CloudGuard supports all security use cases and includes Firewall, IPS, Application Control, IPsec VPN, Anti-Virus and Anti-Bot, DLP, as well as Threat Extraction and Threat Emulation for zero-day threats. Check Point network security solutions are rated with the highest security effectiveness score of 99.7% malware prevention and the lowest false positive rate of 0.13% according to the latest Miercom benchmark report. Cloud-native and integrated security: CloudGuard is built for cloud principles of elasticity, availability, resilience, and seamless support for traffic growth, and is easily deployed into the Virtual WAN hub from Azure Marketplace. CloudGuard integrates with Azure Routing Intent for security insertion - a centralized, simpler, quicker, more consistent, and scalable way to secure multi-spoke networks.





CloudGuard is built for cloud principles of elasticity, availability, resilience, and seamless support for traffic growth, and is easily deployed into the Virtual WAN hub from Azure Marketplace. CloudGuard integrates with Azure Routing Intent for security insertion - a centralized, simpler, quicker, more consistent, and scalable way to secure multi-spoke networks. Greater operational efficiency and simplicity: CloudGuard can be easily and quickly deployed as a consumption-based solution. (At the time of this announcement, consumption-based billing is static with predetermined billing based on scale units.) The integration enables agile maintenance, upgrades, and updates, thus significantly reducing operational overhead.



CloudGuard Network Security for Azure Virtual WAN is generally available. For more information visit: https://www.checkpoint.com/cloudguard/microsoft-azure-security/wan/

Follow Check Point via:

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/checkpointsw

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/checkpointsoftware

Blog: https://blog.checkpoint.com

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/CPGlobal

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/check-point-software-technologies

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (https://www.checkpoint.com/) is a leading provider of cyber security solutions to corporate enterprises and governments globally. Check Point Infinity's portfolio of solutions protects enterprises and public organizations from 5th generation cyber-attacks with an industry leading catch rate of malware, ransomware and other threats. Infinity comprises three core pillars delivering uncompromised security and generation V threat prevention across enterprise environments: Check Point Harmony, for remote users; Check Point CloudGuard, to automatically secure clouds; and Check Point Quantum, to protect network perimeters and datacenters, all controlled by the industry’s most comprehensive, intuitive unified security management; Check Point Horizon, a prevention-first security operations suite. Check Point protects over 100,000 organizations of all sizes.