WellSpan Health expanding access to care across multiple parts of Lancaster County

New surgery center at the heart of the expansion delivering value-based care for patients

/EIN News/ -- York, Pa., May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To meet the rapidly growing demand for health care services across Lancaster County, WellSpan is expanding high-quality care options that are focused on convenience and a positive patient experience.

At the core of WellSpan’s efforts to increase access to care in Lancaster will be a 34,000 square foot surgery center to be constructed in the CityGate Corporate Center. The center will also be the home to numerous WellSpan specialty practices. In addition to the new surgery center, WellSpan will also be building an outpatient endoscopy center and expanding digestive health services in Brownstown.

“Our strategy in developing a value-based care model at WellSpan is focused on providing such surgical and digestive health services in these outpatient settings that will both improve quality outcomes and lower costs for our patients,” said James Stuccio, senior vice president of WellSpan Health’s east region. “With these new locations, we’ll be able to meet and treat patients where they are, by providing a level of convenience that will be matched by a strong patient experience in such state-of-the-art facilities.”

Currently, most surgical procedures in Lancaster County are performed at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital. The surgery center, conveniently located off the Fruitville Pike and near Route 30 will give residents a nearby choice of where to receive their surgical and outpatient care.

“Performing a surgery in an outpatient surgery center often costs 45 to 60 percent less than in a hospital and in a setting that typically tends to have better patient safety results, according to the CDC. That increased affordability coupled with localized, high-quality care makes this a win-win for patients,” said Dr. David Gasperack, vice president and regional chief medical officer, WellSpan Health.

The two-story building that will house the surgery center is expected to open in the summer of 2024. Final plans for other services and practices that will be available at this location will be made in the coming months.

In Brownstown, the new endoscopy center construction is already underway at 4150 Barrett Blvd. with doors expected to open in the spring of 2024. Digestive health procedures offered at this location will include colonoscopy, esophagogastroduodenoscopy, endoscopy and hemorrhoid banding.

WellSpan EMS continues to grow to serve emergency transport needs in the community, partnering with Christiana Community Ambulance Association to provide these essential services locally. WellSpan also recently grew its partnership with Air Methods, to expand the WellFlight air ambulance fleet by stationing a helicopter at a new base at Stevens Fire Company in East Cocalico Township. This air ambulance with serve Lancaster and surrounding counties.

“WellSpan Health is committed to ensuring our neighbors that call Lancaster County home have accessible and exceptional care,” said Stuccio.

To learn more about surgical services available at WellSpan visit www.WellSpan.org/Programs/Surgery.

For details on WellSpan’s digestive health services, visit www.WellSpan.org/DigestiveHealth.

