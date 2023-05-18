Cavco industries Reports Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cavco Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVCO) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended April 1, 2023.



On January 3, 2023, we completed the acquisition of Solitaire Homes, which operates four manufacturing lines and twenty-two retail locations. Since the acquisition date, the results of Solitaire Homes are included in Cavco's consolidated financial statements.

Quarterly Highlights

Net revenue and Net income of $476 million and $47 million, respectively. Solitaire Homes contributed $28 million of Net revenue and had a pre-tax loss of $0.8 million, which includes expected purchase accounting adjustments.

Gross profit as a percentage of Net revenue was 25.3% with factory-built housing gross profit as a percentage of Net revenue at 24.4%, down 30 bps and 10 bps, respectively, from last year's fourth quarter. Purchase accounting adjustment related to Solitaire Homes reduced factory-built housing gross margins 40 bps in the current period.

Earnings per diluted share was $5.39 compared to $5.80 in last year's fourth quarter.

Returned nearly $30 million to shareholders through stock repurchases.



Full Fiscal Year Highlights

Thirteenth straight year of revenue and earnings growth, with Net revenue up 32% and Income before income taxes up 45% compared to last year.

Gross profit as a percentage of Net revenue increased 80 bps to 25.9%, with factory-built housing gross profit as a percentage of Net revenue increasing 140 bps to 25.3%.

Earnings per diluted share was $26.95 compared to $21.34 last year.

Backlogs at April 1, 2023 were $244 million, compared to $1.1 billion at April 2, 2022 and $427 million three months ago.

Commenting on the results, Bill Boor, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Despite rising interest rates and increased economic challenges the last few quarters, our team has delivered another year of outstanding growth. In addition to solid operating results, we expanded our capacity through the Solitaire acquisition and the Hamlet and Glendale plant startups. The affordable housing problem only worsened over the past year; however, our ability to serve the need for our homes has never been stronger."

Three months ended April 1, 2023 compared to three months ended April 2, 2022

Three Months Ended ($ in thousands, except revenue per home sold) April 1,

2023 April 2,

2022 Change Net revenue Factory-built housing $ 456,058 $ 488,316 $ (32,258 ) (6.6 )% Financial services 20,322 17,163 3,159 18.4 % $ 476,380 $ 505,479 $ (29,099 ) (5.8 )% Factory-built modules sold 7,236 8,666 (1,430 ) (16.5 )% Factory-built homes sold (consisting of one or more modules) 4,477 4,976 (499 ) (10.0 )% Net factory-built housing revenue per home sold $ 101,867 $ 98,134 $ 3,733 3.8 %

In the factory-built housing segment, the decrease in Net revenue was primarily due to lower sales volume, partially offset by higher home sales prices and the Solitaire Homes acquisition which contributed $28.3 million.

Financial services segment Net revenue increased primarily from higher policy premium rates and more insurance policies in force in the current quarter compared to the prior year quarter, partially offset by lower interest income on the securitized portfolio that continues to amortize as expected.

Three Months Ended ($ in thousands) April 1,

2023 April 2,

2022 Change Gross profit Factory-built housing $ 111,355 $ 119,559 $ (8,204 ) (6.9 )% Financial services 9,286 10,041 (755 ) (7.5 )% $ 120,641 $ 129,600 $ (8,959 ) (6.9 )% Gross profit as % of Net revenue Consolidated 25.3 % 25.6 % N/A (0.3 )% Factory-built housing 24.4 % 24.5 % N/A (0.1 )% Financial services 45.7 % 58.5 % N/A (12.8 )% Selling, general and administrative expenses Factory-built housing $ 61,208 $ 54,699 $ 6,509 11.9 % Financial services 5,181 5,028 153 3.0 % $ 66,389 $ 59,727 $ 6,662 11.2 % Income from operations Factory-built housing $ 50,147 $ 64,860 $ (14,713 ) (22.7 )% Financial services 4,105 5,013 (908 ) (18.1 )% $ 54,252 $ 69,873 $ (15,621 ) (22.4 )%

In the factory-built housing segment, Gross profit decreased from lower sales volume, partially offset by lower input costs. The Solitaire acquisition was a positive contributor to gross profit; however, purchase accounting adjustments decreased their contribution by $1.8 million. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased due to higher consultant fees related to the claiming of the energy efficient home credits and higher legal and other expenses related to the ongoing litigation between an indemnified former officer and the SEC.

In the financial services segment, Gross profit decreased primarily due to higher weather related events in the fourth quarter and lower interest income earned on the acquired consumer loan portfolios as they continue to amortize as expected and lower unrealized gains on marketable equity securities in the insurance subsidiary's portfolio.

Three Months Ended ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) April 1,

2023 April 2,

2022 Change Interest income $ 3,933 $ 1,260 $ 2,673 212.1 % Other income (expense), net 676 (2,452 ) 3,128 127.6 % Net income attributable to Cavco common stockholders 47,312 53,624 (6,312 ) (11.8 )% Diluted net income per share $ 5.39 $ 5.80 $ (0.41 ) (7.1 )%

Interest income increased $2.7 million due to higher interest received on cash balances and increased lending under our commercial loan programs.

Other income (expense), net for the period was income of $0.7 million versus an expense of $2.5 million primarily due to gains on corporate marketable equity securities in the current period, compared to losses on securities in the prior year.

Income taxes totaled $11.2 million, resulting in an effective tax rate of 19.1% compared to $15.2 million and an effective tax rate of 22.1% in the prior year period. The lower effective tax rate in the current year period primarily relates to additional tax credits received for the sale of energy efficient homes available under the Internal Revenue Code §45L.



Items ancillary to our core operations had the following impact on the results of operations:

Three Months Ended ($ in millions) April 1,

2023 April 2,

2022 Net revenue Unrealized gains (losses) recognized during the period on marketable equity securities held in the financial services segment $ 0.4 $ (0.1 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses Expenses incurred in engaging third-party consultants in relation to the non-recurring energy efficient home tax credits (2.2 ) (0.7 ) Legal and other expense related to the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") inquiry, net of recovery (1.9 ) (0.9 ) Acquisition related transaction costs (1.9 ) — Other income (expense), net Gains (losses) recognized during the period on marketable equity securities at corporate 2.0 (2.7 ) Income tax expense Energy efficient home tax credits, net 3.0 1.3 Tax benefits from stock option exercises 0.5 —





Twelve months ended April 1, 2023 compared to twelve months ended April 2, 2022

Year Ended ($ in thousands, except revenue per home sold) April 1,

2023 April 2,

2022 Change Net revenue Factory-built housing $ 2,069,450 $ 1,556,283 $ 513,167 33.0 % Financial services 73,263 70,875 2,388 3.4 % $ 2,142,713 $ 1,627,158 $ 515,555 31.7 % Factory-built modules sold 32,885 28,885 4,000 13.8 % Factory-built homes sold (consisting of one or more modules) 19,376 16,697 2,679 16.0 % Net factory-built housing revenue per home sold $ 106,805 $ 93,207 $ 13,598 14.6 %

In the factory-built housing segment, the year-over-year increase in Net revenue was primarily due to higher home selling prices, higher home sales volume and the Solitaire Homes acquisition, which provided $28.3 million.

Financial services segment Net revenue increased primarily due to more insurance policies in force in the current year compared to the prior year and higher volume in home loan sales and servicing, partially offset by lower interest income earned on the acquired consumer loan portfolios that continue to amortize as expected.

Year Ended ($ in thousands) April 1,

2023 April 2,

2022 Change Gross profit Factory-built housing $ 523,529 $ 372,250 $ 151,279 40.6 % Financial services 31,403 36,499 (5,096 ) (14.0 )% $ 554,932 $ 408,749 $ 146,183 35.8 % Gross profit as % of Net revenue Consolidated 25.9 % 25.1 % N/A 0.8 % Factory-built housing 25.3 % 23.9 % N/A 1.4 % Financial services 42.9 % 51.5 % N/A (8.6 )% Selling, general and administrative expenses Factory-built housing $ 237,898 $ 186,278 $ 51,620 27.7 % Financial services 20,425 19,975 450 2.3 % $ 258,323 $ 206,253 $ 52,070 25.2 % Income from operations Factory-built housing $ 285,631 $ 185,972 $ 99,659 53.6 % Financial services 10,978 16,524 (5,546 ) (33.6 )% $ 296,609 $ 202,496 $ 94,113 46.5 %

In the factory-built housing segment, Gross profit increased from higher home sales prices, partially offset by higher input costs. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased from higher salary and incentive compensation expense on improved earnings, the addition of Solitaire Homes and higher legal and other expenses related to the SEC inquiry. As announced on September 23, 2022, the United States District Court for the District of Arizona approved the settlement of the SEC action against the Company. The settlement resolves all claims in the action against the Company, but we remain obligated for ongoing indemnification for a former officer of the Company.

In the financial services segment, Gross profit decreased primarily due to higher weather related claims, lower interest income earned on the acquired consumer loan portfolios and unrealized losses on marketable equity securities compared to unrealized gains in the prior year period.

Year Ended ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) April 1,

2023 April 2,

2022 Change Interest income $ 10,679 $ 3,537 $ 7,142 201.9 % Other income (expense), net 385 6,658 (6,273 ) (94.2 )% Net income attributable to Cavco common stockholders 240,554 197,699 42,855 21.7 % Diluted net income per share $ 26.95 $ 21.34 $ 5.61 26.3 %

Interest income increased $7.1 million due to higher interest rates on our cash balances and increased lending under our commercial loan programs.

Other income (expense), net decreased primarily as a result of a non-recurring gain of $3.3 million on the consolidation of a non-marketable equity investment in the prior year. Additionally, the current year includes $0.8 million of gains on marketable equity securities held at Corporate compared to $1.3 million gains in the prior year. Partnership income decreased $0.7 million year-over-year mostly due to the consolidation of one of our joint ventures, as previously discussed. The remaining decrease is due to sales and other dispositions of property, plant and equipment during the year.

For the year ended April 1, 2023, Income tax expense included $8.1 million of net tax credits related to the sale of energy efficient homes available under the Internal Revenue Code §45L, which resulted in an effective income tax rate of 21.5%. The year ended April 2, 2022 included $35.7 million of such credits, which resulted in an effective income tax rate of 6.7%.



Items ancillary to our core operations had the following impact on the results of operations:

Year Ended ($ in millions) April 1,

2023 April 2,

2022 Net revenue Unrealized (losses) gains recognized during the period on securities held in the financial services segment $ (0.1 ) $ 0.3 Selling, general and administrative expenses Expenses incurred in engaging third-party consultants in relation to the non-recurring energy efficient home tax credits (7.3 ) (6.9 ) Legal and other expense related to the SEC inquiry, net of recovery (5.5 ) (2.1 ) Acquisition transaction costs (2.5 ) (2.4 ) Other income (expense), net Gains recognized during the period on corporate securities 0.8 1.3 Gain on consolidation of equity method investment — 3.3 Income tax expense Energy efficient home tax credits, net 8.1 35.7 Tax benefits from stock option exercises 0.9 1.3

About Cavco

Cavco Industries, Inc., headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. We are one of the largest producers of manufactured and modular homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments. Our products are marketed under a variety of brand names including Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry and Solitaire. We are also a leading producer of park model RVs, vacation cabins and factory-built commercial structures. Cavco's finance subsidiary, CountryPlace Mortgage, is an approved Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac seller/servicer and a Ginnie Mae mortgage-backed securities issuer that offers conforming mortgages, non-conforming mortgages and home-only loans to purchasers of factory-built homes. Our insurance subsidiary, Standard Casualty, provides property and casualty insurance to owners of manufactured homes.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release are forward-looking statements. In general, all statements that are not historical in nature are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are typically included, for example, in discussions regarding the manufactured housing industry; our financial performance and operating results; and the expected effect of certain risks and uncertainties on our business, financial condition and results of operations. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. As a result, our actual results or performance may differ materially from anticipated results or performance. Factors that could cause such differences to occur include, but are not limited to: the impact of local or national emergencies including the COVID-19 pandemic, including such impacts from state and federal regulatory action that restricts our ability to operate our business in the ordinary course and impacts on (i) customer demand and the availability of financing for our products, (ii) our supply chain and the availability of raw materials for the manufacture of our products, (iii) the availability of labor and the health and safety of our workforce and (iv) our liquidity and access to the capital markets; labor shortages and the pricing and availability of transportation or raw materials; increased health and safety incidents; our ability to negotiate reasonable collective bargaining agreements with the unions representing certain employees; increases in the rate of cancellations of home sales orders; our ability to successfully integrate past acquisitions or future acquisitions; involvement in vertically integrated lines of business, including manufactured housing consumer finance, commercial finance and insurance; information technology failures or cyber incidents; our ability to maintain the security of personally identifiable information of our customers, suppliers and employees; our participation in certain financing programs for the purchase of our products by industry distributors and consumers, which may expose us to additional risk of credit loss; our exposure to significant warranty and construction defect claims; our exposure to claims and liabilities relating to products supplied to the Company or work done by subcontractors; our contingent repurchase obligations related to wholesale financing provided to industry distributors; a write-off of all or part of our goodwill; our ability to maintain relationships with independent distributors; our business and operations being concentrated in certain geographic regions; taxation authorities initiating or successfully asserting tax positions which are contrary to ours; governmental and regulatory disruption, including (i) prolonged delays by Congress and the President to approve budgets or continuing appropriations resolutions to facilitate the operation of the federal government or (ii) shutdowns or delays at the Mexico border; curtailment of available financing from home-only lenders and increased lending regulations; the effect of increasing interest rates on our customer's ability to finance home purchases; availability of wholesale financing and limited floor plan lenders; market forces, rising interest rates, fluctuations in exchange rates and housing demand fluctuations; the cyclical and seasonal nature of our business; competition; general deterioration in economic conditions and turmoil in the financial markets; unfavorable zoning ordinances; extensive regulation affecting the production and sale of manufactured housing; potential financial impact on the Company from the recently settled regulatory action by the SEC against the Company, including potential higher insurance costs as a result of such action, potential reputational damage that the Company may suffer and the Company's potential ongoing indemnification obligations related to ongoing litigation not involving the Company; losses not covered by our director and officer insurance, which may be large, adversely impacting financial performance; loss of any of our executive officers; liquidity and ability to raise capital may be limited; and organizational document provisions delaying or making a change in control more difficult; together with all of the other risks described in our filings with the SEC. Readers are specifically referred to the Risk Factors described in Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended April 2, 2022 as may be updated from time to time in future filings on Form 10-Q and other reports filed by the Company pursuant to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which identify important risks that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Cavco expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, as required by law. Investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements.









CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) April 1,

2023 April 2,

2022 ASSETS (Unaudited) Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 271,427 $ 244,150 Restricted cash, current 11,728 14,849 Accounts receivable, net 89,347 96,052 Short-term investments 14,978 20,086 Current portion of consumer loans receivable, net 17,019 20,639 Current portion of commercial loans receivable, net 43,414 32,272 Current portion of commercial loans receivable from affiliates, net 640 372 Inventories 263,150 243,971 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 92,876 71,726 Total current assets 804,579 744,117 Restricted cash 335 335 Investments 18,639 34,933 Consumer loans receivable, net 27,129 29,245 Commercial loans receivable, net 53,890 33,708 Commercial loans receivable from affiliates, net 4,033 2,214 Property, plant and equipment, net 228,278 164,016 Goodwill 114,547 100,993 Other intangibles, net 29,790 28,459 Operating lease right-of-use assets 26,755 16,952 Total assets $ 1,307,975 $ 1,154,972 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTEREST, AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 30,730 $ 43,082 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 262,661 251,088 Total current liabilities 293,391 294,170 Operating lease liabilities 21,678 13,158 Other liabilities 7,820 10,836 Deferred income taxes 7,581 5,528 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 1,219 825 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; No shares issued or outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized; Issued 9,337,125 and 9,292,278 shares, respectively 93 93 Treasury stock, at cost; 671,801 and 241,773 shares, respectively (164,452 ) (61,040 ) Additional paid-in capital 271,950 263,049 Retained earnings 869,310 628,756 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (615 ) (403 ) Total stockholders' equity 976,286 830,455 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and stockholders' equity $ 1,307,975 $ 1,154,972









CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended April 1,

2023 April 2,

2022 April 1,

2023 April 2,

2022 Net revenue $ 476,380 $ 505,479 $ 2,142,713 $ 1,627,158 Cost of sales 355,739 375,879 1,587,781 1,218,409 Gross profit 120,641 129,600 554,932 408,749 Selling, general and administrative expenses 66,389 59,727 258,323 206,253 Income from operations 54,252 69,873 296,609 202,496 Interest income 3,933 1,260 10,679 3,537 Interest expense (300 ) (126 ) (910 ) (702 ) Other income (expense), net 676 (2,452 ) 385 6,658 Income before income taxes 58,561 68,555 306,763 211,989 Income tax expense (11,201 ) (15,157 ) (65,922 ) (14,247 ) Net income 47,360 53,398 240,841 197,742 Less: net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest 48 (226 ) 287 43 Net income attributable to Cavco common stockholders $ 47,312 $ 53,624 $ 240,554 $ 197,699 Net income per share attributable to Cavco common stockholders Basic $ 5.45 $ 5.86 $ 27.20 $ 21.54 Diluted $ 5.39 $ 5.80 $ 26.95 $ 21.34 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 8,683,376 9,150,741 8,844,326 9,178,593 Diluted 8,781,079 9,243,121 8,924,452 9,264,153









CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.

OTHER OPERATING DATA

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended April 1,

2023 April 2,

2022 April 1,

2023 April 2,

2022 Capital expenditures $ 3,256 $ 9,715 $ 44,106 $ 18,653 Depreciation $ 4,170 $ 3,745 $ 14,833 $ 9,633 Amortization of other intangibles $ 559 $ 522 $ 2,070 $ 1,384





