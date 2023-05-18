Submit Release
Cavco industries Reports Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cavco Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVCO) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended April 1, 2023.

On January 3, 2023, we completed the acquisition of Solitaire Homes, which operates four manufacturing lines and twenty-two retail locations. Since the acquisition date, the results of Solitaire Homes are included in Cavco's consolidated financial statements.

Quarterly Highlights

  • Net revenue and Net income of $476 million and $47 million, respectively. Solitaire Homes contributed $28 million of Net revenue and had a pre-tax loss of $0.8 million, which includes expected purchase accounting adjustments.
  • Gross profit as a percentage of Net revenue was 25.3% with factory-built housing gross profit as a percentage of Net revenue at 24.4%, down 30 bps and 10 bps, respectively, from last year's fourth quarter.
    • Purchase accounting adjustment related to Solitaire Homes reduced factory-built housing gross margins 40 bps in the current period.
  • Earnings per diluted share was $5.39 compared to $5.80 in last year's fourth quarter.
  • Returned nearly $30 million to shareholders through stock repurchases.

Full Fiscal Year Highlights

  • Thirteenth straight year of revenue and earnings growth, with Net revenue up 32% and Income before income taxes up 45% compared to last year.
  • Gross profit as a percentage of Net revenue increased 80 bps to 25.9%, with factory-built housing gross profit as a percentage of Net revenue increasing 140 bps to 25.3%.
  • Earnings per diluted share was $26.95 compared to $21.34 last year.
  • Backlogs at April 1, 2023 were $244 million, compared to $1.1 billion at April 2, 2022 and $427 million three months ago.

Commenting on the results, Bill Boor, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Despite rising interest rates and increased economic challenges the last few quarters, our team has delivered another year of outstanding growth. In addition to solid operating results, we expanded our capacity through the Solitaire acquisition and the Hamlet and Glendale plant startups. The affordable housing problem only worsened over the past year; however, our ability to serve the need for our homes has never been stronger."

Three months ended April 1, 2023 compared to three months ended April 2, 2022

  Three Months Ended        
($ in thousands, except revenue per home sold) April 1,
2023		   April 2,
2022		   Change
Net revenue              
Factory-built housing $ 456,058     $ 488,316     $ (32,258 )     (6.6 )%
Financial services   20,322       17,163       3,159       18.4  %
  $ 476,380     $ 505,479     $ (29,099 )     (5.8 )%
                   
Factory-built modules sold   7,236       8,666       (1,430 )     (16.5 )%
                   
Factory-built homes sold (consisting of one or more modules)   4,477       4,976       (499 )     (10.0 )%
                   
Net factory-built housing revenue per home sold $ 101,867     $ 98,134     $ 3,733       3.8  %
  • In the factory-built housing segment, the decrease in Net revenue was primarily due to lower sales volume, partially offset by higher home sales prices and the Solitaire Homes acquisition which contributed $28.3 million.
  • Financial services segment Net revenue increased primarily from higher policy premium rates and more insurance policies in force in the current quarter compared to the prior year quarter, partially offset by lower interest income on the securitized portfolio that continues to amortize as expected.
  Three Months Ended        
($ in thousands) April 1,
2023		   April 2,
2022		   Change
Gross profit              
Factory-built housing $ 111,355     $ 119,559     $ (8,204 )     (6.9 )%
Financial services   9,286       10,041       (755 )     (7.5 )%
  $ 120,641     $ 129,600     $ (8,959 )     (6.9 )%
                   
Gross profit as % of Net revenue                  
Consolidated   25.3 %     25.6 %   N/A     (0.3 )%
Factory-built housing   24.4 %     24.5 %   N/A     (0.1 )%
Financial services   45.7 %     58.5 %   N/A     (12.8 )%
               
Selling, general and administrative expenses              
Factory-built housing $ 61,208     $ 54,699     $ 6,509       11.9  %
Financial services   5,181       5,028       153       3.0  %
  $ 66,389     $ 59,727     $ 6,662       11.2  %
               
Income from operations              
Factory-built housing $ 50,147     $ 64,860     $ (14,713 )     (22.7 )%
Financial services   4,105       5,013       (908 )     (18.1 )%
  $ 54,252     $ 69,873     $ (15,621 )     (22.4 )%
  • In the factory-built housing segment, Gross profit decreased from lower sales volume, partially offset by lower input costs. The Solitaire acquisition was a positive contributor to gross profit; however, purchase accounting adjustments decreased their contribution by $1.8 million. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased due to higher consultant fees related to the claiming of the energy efficient home credits and higher legal and other expenses related to the ongoing litigation between an indemnified former officer and the SEC.
  • In the financial services segment, Gross profit decreased primarily due to higher weather related events in the fourth quarter and lower interest income earned on the acquired consumer loan portfolios as they continue to amortize as expected and lower unrealized gains on marketable equity securities in the insurance subsidiary's portfolio.
  Three Months Ended        
($ in thousands, except per share amounts) April 1,
2023		   April 2,
2022		   Change
Interest income $ 3,933     $ 1,260     $ 2,673       212.1  %
Other income (expense), net   676       (2,452 )     3,128       127.6  %
Net income attributable to Cavco common stockholders   47,312       53,624       (6,312 )     (11.8 )%
Diluted net income per share $ 5.39     $ 5.80     $ (0.41 )     (7.1 )%
  • Interest income increased $2.7 million due to higher interest received on cash balances and increased lending under our commercial loan programs.
  • Other income (expense), net for the period was income of $0.7 million versus an expense of $2.5 million primarily due to gains on corporate marketable equity securities in the current period, compared to losses on securities in the prior year.
  • Income taxes totaled $11.2 million, resulting in an effective tax rate of 19.1% compared to $15.2 million and an effective tax rate of 22.1% in the prior year period. The lower effective tax rate in the current year period primarily relates to additional tax credits received for the sale of energy efficient homes available under the Internal Revenue Code §45L.

Items ancillary to our core operations had the following impact on the results of operations:

  Three Months Ended
($ in millions) April 1,
2023		   April 2,
2022
Net revenue
Unrealized gains (losses) recognized during the period on marketable equity securities held in the financial services segment $ 0.4     $ (0.1 )
Selling, general and administrative expenses
Expenses incurred in engaging third-party consultants in relation to the non-recurring energy efficient home tax credits   (2.2 )     (0.7 )
Legal and other expense related to the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") inquiry, net of recovery   (1.9 )     (0.9 )
Acquisition related transaction costs   (1.9 )      
Other income (expense), net
Gains (losses) recognized during the period on marketable equity securities at corporate   2.0       (2.7 )
Income tax expense
Energy efficient home tax credits, net   3.0       1.3  
Tax benefits from stock option exercises   0.5        


Twelve months ended April 1, 2023 compared to twelve months ended April 2, 2022

  Year Ended        
($ in thousands, except revenue per home sold) April 1,
2023		   April 2,
2022		   Change
Net revenue              
Factory-built housing $ 2,069,450     $ 1,556,283     $ 513,167       33.0  %
Financial services   73,263       70,875       2,388       3.4  %
  $ 2,142,713     $ 1,627,158     $ 515,555       31.7  %
               
Factory-built modules sold   32,885       28,885       4,000       13.8  %
               
Factory-built homes sold (consisting of one or more modules)   19,376       16,697       2,679       16.0  %
               
Net factory-built housing revenue per home sold $ 106,805     $ 93,207     $ 13,598       14.6  %
  • In the factory-built housing segment, the year-over-year increase in Net revenue was primarily due to higher home selling prices, higher home sales volume and the Solitaire Homes acquisition, which provided $28.3 million.
  • Financial services segment Net revenue increased primarily due to more insurance policies in force in the current year compared to the prior year and higher volume in home loan sales and servicing, partially offset by lower interest income earned on the acquired consumer loan portfolios that continue to amortize as expected.
  Year Ended        
($ in thousands) April 1,
2023		   April 2,
2022		   Change
Gross profit              
Factory-built housing $ 523,529     $ 372,250     $ 151,279       40.6  %
Financial services   31,403       36,499       (5,096 )     (14.0 )%
  $ 554,932     $ 408,749     $ 146,183       35.8  %
               
Gross profit as % of Net revenue              
Consolidated   25.9  %     25.1  %     N/A       0.8  %
Factory-built housing   25.3  %     23.9  %     N/A       1.4  %
Financial services   42.9  %     51.5  %     N/A       (8.6 )%
               
Selling, general and administrative expenses              
Factory-built housing $ 237,898     $ 186,278     $ 51,620       27.7  %
Financial services   20,425       19,975       450       2.3  %
  $ 258,323     $ 206,253     $ 52,070       25.2  %
               
Income from operations              
Factory-built housing $ 285,631     $ 185,972     $ 99,659       53.6  %
Financial services   10,978       16,524       (5,546 )     (33.6 )%
  $ 296,609     $ 202,496     $ 94,113       46.5  %
  • In the factory-built housing segment, Gross profit increased from higher home sales prices, partially offset by higher input costs. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased from higher salary and incentive compensation expense on improved earnings, the addition of Solitaire Homes and higher legal and other expenses related to the SEC inquiry. As announced on September 23, 2022, the United States District Court for the District of Arizona approved the settlement of the SEC action against the Company. The settlement resolves all claims in the action against the Company, but we remain obligated for ongoing indemnification for a former officer of the Company.
  • In the financial services segment, Gross profit decreased primarily due to higher weather related claims, lower interest income earned on the acquired consumer loan portfolios and unrealized losses on marketable equity securities compared to unrealized gains in the prior year period.
  Year Ended        
($ in thousands, except per share amounts) April 1,
2023		   April 2,
2022		   Change
Interest income $ 10,679     $ 3,537     $ 7,142       201.9  %
Other income (expense), net   385       6,658       (6,273 )     (94.2 )%
Net income attributable to Cavco common stockholders   240,554       197,699       42,855       21.7  %
Diluted net income per share $ 26.95     $ 21.34     $ 5.61       26.3  %
  • Interest income increased $7.1 million due to higher interest rates on our cash balances and increased lending under our commercial loan programs.
  • Other income (expense), net decreased primarily as a result of a non-recurring gain of $3.3 million on the consolidation of a non-marketable equity investment in the prior year. Additionally, the current year includes $0.8 million of gains on marketable equity securities held at Corporate compared to $1.3 million gains in the prior year. Partnership income decreased $0.7 million year-over-year mostly due to the consolidation of one of our joint ventures, as previously discussed. The remaining decrease is due to sales and other dispositions of property, plant and equipment during the year.
  • For the year ended April 1, 2023, Income tax expense included $8.1 million of net tax credits related to the sale of energy efficient homes available under the Internal Revenue Code §45L, which resulted in an effective income tax rate of 21.5%. The year ended April 2, 2022 included $35.7 million of such credits, which resulted in an effective income tax rate of 6.7%.

Items ancillary to our core operations had the following impact on the results of operations:

  Year Ended
($ in millions) April 1,
2023		   April 2,
2022
Net revenue
Unrealized (losses) gains recognized during the period on securities held in the financial services segment $ (0.1 )   $ 0.3  
Selling, general and administrative expenses    
Expenses incurred in engaging third-party consultants in relation to the non-recurring energy efficient home tax credits   (7.3 )     (6.9 )
Legal and other expense related to the SEC inquiry, net of recovery   (5.5 )     (2.1 )
Acquisition transaction costs   (2.5 )     (2.4 )
Other income (expense), net
Gains recognized during the period on corporate securities   0.8       1.3  
Gain on consolidation of equity method investment         3.3  
Income tax expense
Energy efficient home tax credits, net   8.1       35.7  
Tax benefits from stock option exercises   0.9       1.3  

Conference Call Details

Cavco's management will hold a conference call to review these results tomorrow, May 19, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time). Interested parties can access a live webcast of the conference call on the Internet at https://investor.cavco.com or via telephone. To participate by phone, please register here to receive the dial in number and your PIN. An archive of the webcast and presentation will be available for 60 days at https://investor.cavco.com.

About Cavco

Cavco Industries, Inc., headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. We are one of the largest producers of manufactured and modular homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments. Our products are marketed under a variety of brand names including Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry and Solitaire. We are also a leading producer of park model RVs, vacation cabins and factory-built commercial structures. Cavco's finance subsidiary, CountryPlace Mortgage, is an approved Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac seller/servicer and a Ginnie Mae mortgage-backed securities issuer that offers conforming mortgages, non-conforming mortgages and home-only loans to purchasers of factory-built homes. Our insurance subsidiary, Standard Casualty, provides property and casualty insurance to owners of manufactured homes.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release are forward-looking statements. In general, all statements that are not historical in nature are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are typically included, for example, in discussions regarding the manufactured housing industry; our financial performance and operating results; and the expected effect of certain risks and uncertainties on our business, financial condition and results of operations. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. As a result, our actual results or performance may differ materially from anticipated results or performance. Factors that could cause such differences to occur include, but are not limited to: the impact of local or national emergencies including the COVID-19 pandemic, including such impacts from state and federal regulatory action that restricts our ability to operate our business in the ordinary course and impacts on (i) customer demand and the availability of financing for our products, (ii) our supply chain and the availability of raw materials for the manufacture of our products, (iii) the availability of labor and the health and safety of our workforce and (iv) our liquidity and access to the capital markets; labor shortages and the pricing and availability of transportation or raw materials; increased health and safety incidents; our ability to negotiate reasonable collective bargaining agreements with the unions representing certain employees; increases in the rate of cancellations of home sales orders; our ability to successfully integrate past acquisitions or future acquisitions; involvement in vertically integrated lines of business, including manufactured housing consumer finance, commercial finance and insurance; information technology failures or cyber incidents; our ability to maintain the security of personally identifiable information of our customers, suppliers and employees; our participation in certain financing programs for the purchase of our products by industry distributors and consumers, which may expose us to additional risk of credit loss; our exposure to significant warranty and construction defect claims; our exposure to claims and liabilities relating to products supplied to the Company or work done by subcontractors; our contingent repurchase obligations related to wholesale financing provided to industry distributors; a write-off of all or part of our goodwill; our ability to maintain relationships with independent distributors; our business and operations being concentrated in certain geographic regions; taxation authorities initiating or successfully asserting tax positions which are contrary to ours; governmental and regulatory disruption, including (i) prolonged delays by Congress and the President to approve budgets or continuing appropriations resolutions to facilitate the operation of the federal government or (ii) shutdowns or delays at the Mexico border; curtailment of available financing from home-only lenders and increased lending regulations; the effect of increasing interest rates on our customer's ability to finance home purchases; availability of wholesale financing and limited floor plan lenders; market forces, rising interest rates, fluctuations in exchange rates and housing demand fluctuations; the cyclical and seasonal nature of our business; competition; general deterioration in economic conditions and turmoil in the financial markets; unfavorable zoning ordinances; extensive regulation affecting the production and sale of manufactured housing; potential financial impact on the Company from the recently settled regulatory action by the SEC against the Company, including potential higher insurance costs as a result of such action, potential reputational damage that the Company may suffer and the Company's potential ongoing indemnification obligations related to ongoing litigation not involving the Company; losses not covered by our director and officer insurance, which may be large, adversely impacting financial performance; loss of any of our executive officers; liquidity and ability to raise capital may be limited; and organizational document provisions delaying or making a change in control more difficult; together with all of the other risks described in our filings with the SEC. Readers are specifically referred to the Risk Factors described in Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended April 2, 2022 as may be updated from time to time in future filings on Form 10-Q and other reports filed by the Company pursuant to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which identify important risks that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Cavco expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, as required by law. Investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements.



CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
  April 1,
2023		   April 2,
2022
ASSETS (Unaudited)    
Current assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 271,427     $ 244,150  
Restricted cash, current   11,728       14,849  
Accounts receivable, net   89,347       96,052  
Short-term investments   14,978       20,086  
Current portion of consumer loans receivable, net   17,019       20,639  
Current portion of commercial loans receivable, net   43,414       32,272  
Current portion of commercial loans receivable from affiliates, net   640       372  
Inventories   263,150       243,971  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   92,876       71,726  
Total current assets   804,579       744,117  
Restricted cash   335       335  
Investments   18,639       34,933  
Consumer loans receivable, net   27,129       29,245  
Commercial loans receivable, net   53,890       33,708  
Commercial loans receivable from affiliates, net   4,033       2,214  
Property, plant and equipment, net   228,278       164,016  
Goodwill   114,547       100,993  
Other intangibles, net   29,790       28,459  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   26,755       16,952  
Total assets $ 1,307,975     $ 1,154,972  
LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTEREST, AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Current liabilities      
Accounts payable $ 30,730     $ 43,082  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   262,661       251,088  
Total current liabilities   293,391       294,170  
Operating lease liabilities   21,678       13,158  
Other liabilities   7,820       10,836  
Deferred income taxes   7,581       5,528  
Redeemable noncontrolling interest   1,219       825  
Stockholders' equity      
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; No shares issued or outstanding          
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized; Issued 9,337,125 and 9,292,278 shares, respectively   93       93  
Treasury stock, at cost; 671,801 and 241,773 shares, respectively   (164,452 )     (61,040 )
Additional paid-in capital   271,950       263,049  
Retained earnings   869,310       628,756  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (615 )     (403 )
Total stockholders' equity   976,286       830,455  
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and stockholders' equity $ 1,307,975     $ 1,154,972  



CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  April 1,
2023		   April 2,
2022		   April 1,
2023		   April 2,
2022
Net revenue $ 476,380     $ 505,479     $ 2,142,713     $ 1,627,158  
Cost of sales   355,739       375,879       1,587,781       1,218,409  
Gross profit   120,641       129,600       554,932       408,749  
Selling, general and administrative expenses   66,389       59,727       258,323       206,253  
Income from operations   54,252       69,873       296,609       202,496  
Interest income   3,933       1,260       10,679       3,537  
Interest expense   (300 )     (126 )     (910 )     (702 )
Other income (expense), net   676       (2,452 )     385       6,658  
Income before income taxes   58,561       68,555       306,763       211,989  
Income tax expense   (11,201 )     (15,157 )     (65,922 )     (14,247 )
Net income   47,360       53,398       240,841       197,742  
Less: net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest   48       (226 )     287       43  
Net income attributable to Cavco common stockholders $ 47,312     $ 53,624     $ 240,554     $ 197,699  
               
Net income per share attributable to Cavco common stockholders              
Basic $ 5.45     $ 5.86     $ 27.20     $ 21.54  
Diluted $ 5.39     $ 5.80     $ 26.95     $ 21.34  
Weighted average shares outstanding              
Basic   8,683,376       9,150,741       8,844,326       9,178,593  
Diluted   8,781,079       9,243,121       8,924,452       9,264,153  



CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.
OTHER OPERATING DATA
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  April 1,
2023		   April 2,
2022		   April 1,
2023		   April 2,
2022
Capital expenditures $ 3,256     $ 9,715     $ 44,106     $ 18,653  
Depreciation $ 4,170     $ 3,745     $ 14,833     $ 9,633  
Amortization of other intangibles $ 559     $ 522     $ 2,070     $ 1,384  


For additional information, contact:  

Mark Fusler
Corporate Controller and Investor Relations
investor_relations@cavco.com

Phone: 602-256-6263
On the Internet: www.cavcoindustries.com

 


