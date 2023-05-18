Ignition Fund deadline fast approaching
CANADA, May 18 - Island entrepreneurs can apply for start-up funding through Innovation PEI to turn their ideas into a viable business.
Through a biannual competitive process, successful applicants can receive up to $25,000 to launch a new business or innovative product in Prince Edward Island.
“The Ignition Fund has been a big part of Island residents’ entrepreneurial journey, and we’re incredibly proud of that. Whether it’s a new business or product, start-ups shouldn’t hesitate to apply to our programs. Get in touch, we’d love to help you.”
- Economic Development, Innovation and Trade Minister Gilles Arsenault
