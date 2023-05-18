Foster families are needed across the Island

CANADA, May 18 - There is a need for foster families across the province to provide safe and nurturing homes to children up to age 18. Being a foster parent can be life changing for parents, children and youth.

Islanders who are interested can apply to provide support for children as a:

full time foster parent;

part time foster parent;

respite foster parent (providing care to children on a short term or emergency basis).

