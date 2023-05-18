Foster families are needed across the Island
CANADA, May 18 - There is a need for foster families across the province to provide safe and nurturing homes to children up to age 18. Being a foster parent can be life changing for parents, children and youth.
Islanders who are interested can apply to provide support for children as a:
- full time foster parent;
- part time foster parent;
- respite foster parent (providing care to children on a short term or emergency basis).
Media contact:
Alex Firth
Public Engagement Officer
Social Development and Housing
anfirth@gov.pe.ca