Gov. Kemp Announces Appointments to Court of Appeals and Solicitors General Vacancies

GEORGIA, May 18 - Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced his appointment of Jeffrey A. Watkins to the Georgia Court of Appeals, Gregory N. Sasser as Solicitor General of Bacon County, and Jared Roberts as Solicitor General of Coffee County.

Jeffrey A. Watkins currently serves as a Superior Court Judge of the Cherokee Judicial Circuit, a position Governor Kemp appointed him to in 2019. Previously, he was the founding shareholder of Jeffrey A. Watkins, P.C. in Cartersville, specializing in business law, civil and commercial litigation, real estate and probate law, and zoning and land use. He was also a founding member of White, Choate, Watkins & Mroczko, LLC, and a Senior Associate at Moore, Ingram, Johnson & Steele in Marietta. Watkins is actively involved in his community, having been a member of the Bartow Rotary Club, Cartersville-Bartow County Convention and Visitors Bureau, and the Georgia Highlands College Foundation. He earned a B.B.A. from the University of Georgia and a J.D. from the Walter F. George School of Law at Mercer University.

Gregory N. Sasser serves as Regional Alternate Defender for the Brunswick Judicial Circuit, maintaining all initial conflict appointed cases throughout the entirety of the five counties within that district. Previously, he ran Sasser Law LLC P.A., served as an assistant district attorney for the Waycross Judicial Circuit, and worked as a staff attorney for the Superior Court of the Waycross Judicial Circuit. Sasser earned his bachelor's in History from the University of Valdosta and a J.D. from Florida Coastal School of Law.

Jared Roberts is the owner and founder of Jared L. Roberts, Attorney at Law, LLC and also serves as a judge for the Broxton Municipal Court. Previously, he worked as an attorney for Durham, Lewis, and Roberts and as an assistant public defender for the Waycross Judicial Circuit Defender's Office. Roberts also worked as an Adjunct Professor of Business Law at South Georgia State College for three years. He is active in his community as a member of Carver Baptist Church and is the head basketball coach for Citizens Christian Academy. He earned both a B.B.A. and a J.D. from the University of Georgia.