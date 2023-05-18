WISCONSIN, May 18 - An Act to amend 230.35 (4) (a) 10., 230.35 (4) (c) and 230.35 (4) (d) (intro.); and to create 230.35 (4) (a) 5m. of the statutes; Relating to: the establishment of November 11 as a day on which the offices of the agencies of state government are closed. (FE)
Status: S - Government Operations
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb114
You just read:
SB114 in Sen: Fiscal estimate received - 2023-05-18
