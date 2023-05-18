Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,632 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 447,863 in the last 365 days.

SB114 in Sen: Fiscal estimate received - 2023-05-18

WISCONSIN, May 18 - An Act to amend 230.35 (4) (a) 10., 230.35 (4) (c) and 230.35 (4) (d) (intro.); and to create 230.35 (4) (a) 5m. of the statutes; Relating to: the establishment of November 11 as a day on which the offices of the agencies of state government are closed. (FE)

Status: S - Government Operations

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb114

You just read:

SB114 in Sen: Fiscal estimate received - 2023-05-18

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more