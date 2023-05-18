PIXO VR Announces Collaboration with Snapdragon Spaces to Bring XR to Enterprises
“PIXO VR and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. are aligned in our mission to make XR easier for enterprises,” said Brian Draper, Vice President, Content of PIXO VR. “PIXO VR is already at the forefront of XR technology, and we look forward to Qualcomm Technologies’ support to help us remain there. We are excited to have PIXO VR become part of the Snapdragon Spaces XR ecosystem.”
The Snapdragon Spaces platform empowers developers to unlock the full potential of headworn XR, using industry-leading technology, a cross-device SDK, and an open ecosystem. The PIXO platform empowers employees to perform their jobs well by simplifying access to XR content and its management. The platform can host any XR content, works on all devices and offers a vast library of off-the-shelf Virtual Reality training content.
“Snapdragon Spaces is working to build the opposite of a walled garden for XR developers,” said Brian Vogelsang, Sr. Director, XR Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “Combining the benefits of Snapdragon Spaces with PIXO’s open XR content management platform, we enable the XR enterprise ecosystem and reduce the barriers to implement XR in enterprises.”
PIXO VR and Qualcomm Technologies will each be exhibiting at AWE 2023 in Santa Clara, CA June 1 - June 2.
About PIXO VR
PIXO VR recognizes that people are companies’ most valuable asset. We empower employees to do their jobs well and create impact, and enterprises to make their employees feel appreciated. PIXO’s Extended Reality (XR) platform streamlines management of an XR program to one-step content and user management globally. With our vast offering of off-the-shelf VR Training Content and ability to create custom content for specific needs, enterprises can easily start and scale their XR journey with PIXO. Headquartered in Berkley, Michigan, the PIXO mission is to unlock human potential and improve lives through the power of emerging technology.
Snapdragon and Snapdragon Spaces are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated. Snapdragon Spaces is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.
