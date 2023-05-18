OpenLocker Announces Launch of the OpenLocker Podcast Network to Connect Fans and Athletes for All of It’s NIL Communities

/EIN News/ -- West Palm Beach, FL., May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpenLocker, Inc, a subsidiary of OpenLocker Holdings Inc., (“OpenLocker” or the “Company” OTCQB: OLKR) is pleased to announce the June 1, 2023 launch of the OpenLocker Network, a podcast dedicated to fan engagement and community building. The company will use the digital media platform to distribute exclusive content featuring student-athletes, coaches and college sports analysts covering a variety of topics of interest to OpenLocker communities across the country. Each episode will include conversations with student-athletes and industry thought leaders who will answer questions submitted by fans and also discuss their journey and experiences. The Openlocker Podcast Network will be available on Apple, Spotify and YouTube.



OpenLocker has launched fan communities including the Prowlerz Club at Florida Atlantic University, Gatorverse at the University of Florida, Bone Yard Huskyz Club at the University of Connecticut, Lionz Club at Penn State University, Maddy Baddyz at University of Wisconsin, Rowdy Redz at Radford University and the 15 Blue Club at University of Kentucky. The company’s proprietary FanTech platform enables fans to directly support student athletes and enjoy virtual and real-world utility including VIP experiences and exclusive rewards in partnership with local, regional and national merchants and brands.

The OpenLocker Network podcast will also include a series of episodes focused on educating high school athletes about NIL and the transition to college and beyond.

Brian Klatsky, President and Founder of OpenLocker said, “We are excited to create deeper connections between fans and athletes by providing exclusive content for community members and really any college sports fan who enjoys hearing the athlete’s perspective. The podcast will also create additional sponsorship opportunities for local merchants and national brands to offer rewards and engage with our communities.”

Visit openlocker.io to learn more about OpenLocker communities, collectibles and rewards programs.

About OpenLocker Holdings, Inc.

OpenLocker Holdings, Inc.’s subsidiary OpenLocker operates a technology platform for athletes and brands to redefine and unlock consumer and fan value. OpenLocker builds highly engaged fan communities on the Blockchain primarily for colleges and universities using student-athletes Name, Image and Likeness (NIL), opening the door to countless revenue opportunities that previously did not exist. OpenLocker increases engagement among fans, athletes and brands through digital and physical collectibles and provides unique user utility, perks and experiences. OpenLocker is delivering digital loyalty and spearheading the future of marketing.

For more information visit: www.openlockerholdings.io.

