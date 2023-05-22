Clark's Companion Dog Training LLC Offers Board-and-Train Programs in Connecticut
Clark's Companion Dog Training LLC is a well-established dog training firm, providing private and custom puppy and dog training programs in Connecticut.
Lee Clark has been a wonderful trainer for myself and my puppy! Very kind and gentle; Always positive! Myself and my pup have a better, more trusting relationship because of Lee. Highly recommended!”SHELTON, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dogs are perhaps the most loyal animal species to humans. So it's no coincidence that dogs have become so common in households nationwide. Dogs offer companionship to individuals of all ages because of their devotion, affection, and no strings attached love. In addition, it has been seen that those who pet dogs have better emotional health. But they also need proper training to be obedient, social, and follow their owners' commands. And for that, seeking help from an experienced dog trainer like Clark's Companion Dog Training LLC can help teach positive reinforcement, social, off-leash behaviors, and other skills.
— PC, Google Reviews
Experienced dog training agencies offer various programs, such as board & train, behavior modification, and socialization courses. Each course has different modules and instructions which target specific dog skills. For example, the board and train CT program offered by Clark's Companion Dog Training LLC is a boot camp where the dogs stay at the trainer's facility for a period, depending on the training goals and requirements. For instance, basic dog training lasts 10 to 14 days and teaches basic obedience skills, such as a leash, sit, crate, and other dog skills. These puppy training classes in CT are excellent for raising a happy and well-behaved dog. In addition, enrolling puppies in an introductory training course can instill name recognition, leash manners, house training, and other relevant skills expected by dog owners. The trainer and the dog's unique requirements and progress determine each program's precise kind and length. To ensure the program meets dog owners' expectations, have an open dialogue with the private dog trainer.
Private dog trainers in CT use various training techniques and strategies to build a trusting relationship between the dog and the owner. They can also customize the program to meet the customer expectations. For example, a socialization program can teach dogs to behave in specific ways in various social situations. Trainers use a variety of environments, people, creatures, and stimuli to promote self-assurance and appropriate social behavior. They expose dogs to environments, people, creatures, and stimuli to promote confidence and social behavior. Behavior modification programs can suit dogs and puppies showing signs of aggression, fear, separation anxiety, and excessive barking at home. These courses focus on determining the reason for the behavior and developing strategies to change or control it.
Although there are many options, choosing a professional Connecticut dog trainer with custom puppy and dog training programs will require considering various factors. First, ensure the facility has licensed and experienced dog trainers. Second, ensure the trainer relies on encouraging and rewarding behavior rather than coercive or punishing. Positive reinforcement is widely regarded as the more effective and humane option. Third, reading online reviews from previous customers is also helpful in determining the success and credibility of dog trainers. Lastly, meeting with a private dog trainer can help dog owners understand what to expect from enrolling in a puppy or dog training program.
About Clark's Companion Dog Training LLC
Clark's Companion Dog Training LLC is a veteran-owned dog training academy for dogs of all ages and breeds in Shelton, CT. Its professional trainers ensure a supportive and fun environment for dogs and use positive reinforcement techniques for dog training. Dog owners can choose a range of training programs, such as essential, advanced, behavior modification, social, and other courses.
Clark's Companion Dog Training LLC
161 Toas St, Shelton, CT 06484, United States
+12039418929
Lee Clark
Clark's Companion Dog Training LLC
+1 203-941-8929
