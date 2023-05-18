OVER 200 STUDENT PERFORMERS FROM 17 SCHOOLS IN LA AND ORANGE COUNTIES COMPETE IN CONGA KIDS 2023 YEAR-END CELEBRATION

Program promotes diversity, equity and inclusivity through social dances of the African diaspora

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- On May 10, Conga Kids hosted its highly anticipated year-end celebration event at Xbox Plaza, Downtown at LA Live. The event featured impressive dance performances by over 200 talented 5th graders, and Conga Kids’ professional “Discover the Diaspora” dance ensemble. Student performers from 17 elementary schools and 9 school districts across LA and Orange Counties competed for first place after winning their regional competition in each school district. The students showcased their dance skills in Salsa, Merengue, Danzón, Jazz, and Hip-Hop. Community Magnet Charter School from Los Angeles Unified School District was proclaimed champion in the friendly competition.Doug Penty, whose daughter Cynthia attends the victorious school, expressed his pride and gratitude for the Conga Kids program. “Cynthia has poured her heart and soul into dancing for months, and being here tonight means the world to her,” he said. “The program has taught her more than just dance moves; it has given her valuable life skills that will benefit her in the future. She also had a blast along the way.”Conga Kids provides in-school social dance programs to nearly 25,000 at-promise students in 150 schools throughout Los Angeles and Orange Counties. Participating school districts include Los Angeles Unified, Lynwood Unified, Pomona Unified, Long Beach Unified, Hacienda la Puente Unified, Baldwin Park Unified, El Monte City School District, Mountain View School District, and Anaheim Elementary School District. Conga Kids’ year-end celebration event highlighted the organization’s commitment to providing opportunities for students to showcase their skills and promote diversity, equity, and inclusion through social dance.“Conga Kids provides a safe and inclusive environment for students to explore their creativity and build trust and respect for one another through dance and music. Integrating social-emotional and equity-based curriculum into our program has been a game changer," said Brad Gluckstein, founder of Conga Kids and co-owner of the Conga Room at LA Live. "We believe that every student should have access to these experiences, regardless of their background or circumstances.”During the event, Mr. Gluckstein presented three awards. The Conga Kids’ Community Hero Award was presented to Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly Mitchell in recognition of her unwavering support in establishing new programs and expanding Conga Kids to more under-resourced communities and schools in Los Angeles. The Conga Kids’ Visionary Award was presented to Roberta Perlman, a 14-year Board Member serving Pomona Unified School District, for her outstanding contributions to equity and inclusion. Finally, the Conga Kids’ Legacy Award was bestowed upon philanthropist Jill Black for her leadership and contributions in the community.Conga Kids, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, is a corporate citizenship partner of the iconic Conga Room, Los Angeles’ renowned music and dance venue at L.A. Live. The co-owners of the Conga Roominclude well-known personalities such as Jimmy Smits, Jennifer Lopez, Paul Rodriguez and will.i.am, and Conga Kids Founder, Brad Gluckstein.This summer, Conga Kids will launch a community partnership with LA Metro YMCA, providing social dance and music programming to 30-50 school sites, with the potential to reach 15,000 kids. The organization’s year-round curriculum highlights dance and music of the African diaspora to help students develop social and emotional skills while promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion. Conga Kids' team of teaching artists work to break down barriers, eliminate bias, and create a safe and inclusive environment for all students.For more information, please visit our website at https://www.congakids.org