Unlocking Opportunities in the Artificial Blood Market: Innovations and Market Expansion

Artificial Blood Market- Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2030 is latest research study released by Allied Market Research evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support (2023-2030). Some of the key players profiled in the study are FLUORO2 Therapeutics, Alpha Therapeutic Corp, Kalocyte, Alliance Pharmaceutical, Hemarina, Green Cross Corp, North Field Laboratories, Baxter, Biopure Corp, Sangart Corporation.



Artificial blood refers to a substance or product designed to mimic the oxygen-carrying capacity of natural blood. It is created to serve as a substitute for human blood when the body's own blood supply is insufficient or unavailable. The development of artificial blood has been pursued as a potential solution for situations such as massive blood loss, emergencies, and blood transfusion shortages.



Artificial blood can be classified into two main types: oxygen carriers and blood substitutes. Oxygen carriers are designed to transport and deliver oxygen to tissues, similar to red blood cells. These carriers often rely on hemoglobin or other molecules that can bind and release oxygen. On the other hand, blood substitutes aim to replicate the volume and fluidity of blood, helping to maintain blood pressure and support circulation. They may contain components like plasma expanders, electrolytes, and other additives to mimic the characteristics of natural blood.



The segments and sub-section of Artificial Blood market is shown below:

By Application: Anemia, Organ transplant, Injuries, Cardiovascular Diseases, Maternal Conditions, Others



By Distribution Channel: Hospitals, Clinics, Blood Banks



By Source: Human Hemoglobin, Animal Hemoglobin, Stem Cells, Synthetic Polymers, Others



By Product: Hemoglobin-Based Oxygen Carriers, Perfluorocarbon Emulsion



Some of the key players involved in the Market are: FLUORO2 Therapeutics, Alpha Therapeutic Corp, Kalocyte, Alliance Pharmaceutical, Hemarina, Green Cross Corp, North Field Laboratories, Baxter, Biopure Corp, Sangart Corporation.



Historical year – 2017-2021; Base year – 2021; Forecast period** – 2022 to 2030 [** unless otherwise stated]



If opting for the Global version of Artificial Blood Market; then below country analysis would be included:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



