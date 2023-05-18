Bryn Carden Appears in TX Rangers Promo Videos for the Nike City Connect Jersey

Bryn Carden helps promote the newest jersey available from Texas Rangers Nike City Connect Jersey and fashion line.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This is the message Bryn Carden supports in her newest commercial appearance with the Texas Rangers of Major League Baseball (MLB). When she is not studying as an undergraduate Texas Christian University student at Neeley School of Business or exercising her entrepreneurial skills as a co-founder of BF Hats and a creator of Styles for Smiles, Carden is pursuing her love of modeling.

In Texas Ranger’s promotional video titled “Home,” Carden shows her commitment as a Texas fan wearing the latest jersey available from the Texas Rangers Nike City Connect Jersey line. These new jerseys debuted on April 21st and can be found as part of the Grand Slam Team Store’s fashion line inside Globe Life Field.

The promotional video opens up with imagery of baseball and street life in Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas, as the narrator states, “Home: the place that matters most.” The scene cuts to the hands and shoulders of the radio announcer narrating and then to a graphite artist who has painted out the logo “Rangers” on a cement wall, both individuals wearing the Texas Ranger’s newest Nike City Connect Jersey.

The Texas Rangers’ field, Globe Life Field, is located between Dallas and Fort Worth in Arlington, Texas. When the promotional video speaks of home, this is the area the images that are brought to light represent.

Fort Worth, Texas, is where Carden calls home as a TCU student striving for a major in Finance with a Real Estate Concentration.

“It was an honor to represent a team and place I hold close to my heart and call home. Being a part of this experience, helping debut the Texas Rangers’ newest jersey was truly a dream,” said Carden.

Carden enters the promotional video thirty seconds in twirling around in Texas Rangers’ new Nike City Connect Jersey, paired with a black jacket and ripped jeans. She poses with the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge in her background. With its 400-foot recognizable center arch, the stunning bridge connects Woodall Rodgers Freeway seamlessly to Singleton Boulevard in West Dallas.

Her shot goes from rolling film action snaps of a photo shoot to the still motion pictures produced from the filmed photo shoot showing her multiple poses in the Rangers’ debut jersey. She also appears a second time later in the promotional video, walking toward the camera in the advertised jersey under the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge.

To see Carden in the Texas Rangers’ full promotional video “Home,” visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9EfcEdBbQPY.

About Bryn Carden

Bryn Carden is a young entrepreneur and philanthropist with a passion for real estate and design. She is currently studying at Neeley School of Business, pursuing a major in Finance with a Real Estate Concentration. Besides working towards her degree, she has already begun her entrepreneurial journey as a co-founder of BF Hats and a creator of Styles for Smiles - a company selling bracelets to help fund cleft palate operations for children in developing countries.