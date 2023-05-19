AB Equine Therapy Launches Equine Massage Bundle Course

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ansley Bevan is a lifelong equestrian and professional in the equine industry who strongly believes in a whole horse approach to equine wellness. With her background in massage therapy, anatomy, and biomechanics, she has been a licensed massage therapist in the state of Florida for over 10 years and is also certified in equine massage as well as equine rehabilitation.

Ansley is thrilled to announce the launch of her two new online courses: the Foundational Equine Massage Course and the Advanced Therapy Course. Her goal is to empower equestrians to help their own horses achieve longevity and soundness through her courses, treatments, and guidance.

The Foundational Equine Massage Course is an introductory class that teaches the fundamentals of equine massage therapy. In this course, students will learn to identify pain in their equine partners, palpation techniques, massage therapy techniques, basic equine anatomy and pathology, how to read and feel muscle tissue, and how to treat common problem areas.

The Advanced Therapy Course, on the other hand, teaches the Movement Feedback Method, a treatment modality that Ansley developed over the last 10 years working on both humans and horses. This method is particularly useful for nervous or anxious horses, horses with high levels of pain and stress, horses new to bodywork, and horses who have experienced past trauma.

For equestrians looking to start their equine wellness journey, the Therapy Bundle is a great place to start. The bundle includes both the Foundational Equine Massage Course as well as the Advanced Therapy Course, providing a comprehensive set of tools to help equestrians become the best advocate for their horse’s wellbeing.

To learn more about Ansley Bevan's courses and to enroll in the Therapy Bundle, please visit her website at https://www.abequinetherapy.com/.