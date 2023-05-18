U.S. Interventional Radiology Market Set to Surpass $13 Billion by 2031 with a Solid CAGR of 5.6%

U.S. Interventional Radiology

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. interventional radiology market witnessed significant growth in recent years, and its potential for future expansion remains promising. In 2021, the market reached a substantial valuation of $7,664.24 million. However, projections indicate even more impressive growth ahead, with an estimated market value of $13,222.36 million by the year 2031. This upward trajectory reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% over the period from 2022 to 2031.

Interventional radiology, a specialized field within medical imaging, has gained recognition for its minimally invasive procedures that diagnose and treat various conditions. The growing demand for these procedures, coupled with technological advancements and increasing prevalence of diseases requiring interventional radiology, is driving the market's growth.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Becton, Dickinson and Company, Boston Scientific Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, Biosensor International Group, Ltd, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hologic Inc., Cook Group Incorporated, Stryker Corporation, Siemens Ag, Medtronic Plc.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐔.𝐒. 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐚 𝐰𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬, 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐬. 𝐋𝐞𝐭'𝐬 𝐝𝐞𝐥𝐯𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐚𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥:

1. By Product: a. Catheters: These are flexible tubes used for accessing blood vessels or body cavities during interventional radiology procedures. b. Stents: These are devices used to keep blood vessels open or provide structural support during procedures like angioplasty. c. Angiography & Angioplasty Devices: These devices are used for imaging and treating blood vessels, including diagnostic angiography and balloon angioplasty. d. Embolization Devices: These devices are utilized to block or reduce blood flow to specific areas or tumors by introducing embolic agents. e. Biopsy Devices: These tools enable the sampling of tissues for diagnostic purposes, often used in interventional radiology procedures. f. Ablation Devices: These devices are used to destroy or eliminate abnormal tissues, such as tumors or abnormal heart tissue. g. Others: This category includes various additional interventional radiology products that support different procedures.

2. By Procedure: a. Angiography: It involves the visualization of blood vessels using contrast agents to diagnose and treat conditions such as arterial blockages. b. Balloon Angioplasty: This procedure is used to widen narrowed or blocked blood vessels by inserting and inflating a balloon-like device. c. Embolization: It refers to the intentional blocking or reduction of blood flow to specific areas or tumors using embolic agents. d. Biopsy: This procedure involves the collection of tissue samples for examination and diagnosis. e. Vertebroplasty-Kyphoplasty: These are minimally invasive procedures to treat vertebral compression fractures by stabilizing the vertebrae. f. Ablation: It involves the destruction or elimination of abnormal tissues using techniques like radiofrequency or cryoablation. g. Others: This category encompasses additional interventional radiology procedures that address various conditions.

3. By Application: a. Oncology: Interventional radiology plays a vital role in diagnosing and treating various types of cancer, including tumor ablation and embolization. b. Cardiology: Interventional radiology procedures are used to diagnose and treat cardiovascular conditions, such as angioplasty and stent placement. c. Urology & Nephrology: These specialties utilize interventional radiology techniques for procedures like nephrostomy, dialysis access management, and prostate artery embolization. d. Gastroenterology: Interventional radiology plays a role in diagnosing and treating gastrointestinal conditions, such as biliary interventions and gastrostomy. e. Others: This category encompasses additional applications of interventional radiology in areas such as neurology, orthopedics, and gynecology.

4. By End User: a. Hospitals: Interventional radiology procedures are primarily performed in hospitals, which provide the necessary infrastructure and resources. b. Ambulatory Surgical Centers: These centers also offer interventional radiology services on an outpatient basis, providing convenience and shorter stays. c. Others: This category includes other healthcare settings or facilities that may offer interventional radiology services.

