Dewatering Equipment Market Business Opportunities, Survey, Growth Analysis And Industry Outlook
Strict legislative policies for wastewater disposal is one of the most significant factors influencing the market growth.
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global dewatering equipment market is projected to be valued at USD 5,786.1 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Dewatering equipment are witnessing high demand, due to strict legislative policies for wastewater disposal and treatment. Over the last decade, there had been rapid urbanization at a large scale throughout the world. Dewatering is considered as the most appropriate method to cater to the demand for residential wastewater treatment and recovery in urban areas. Challenges associated with urbanization such as deteriorating water quality, increasing water stress, and insufficient sanitation can be overcome by using dewatering equipment to decrease the amount of sludge in wastewater treatment plants. Communities as well as industrial plants can reuse the treated water free of harmful chemicals and contaminants.
The market intelligence report on the dewatering equipment market forecasts its growth during the years 2020 to 2027. It examines the market size, share, demand, trends, gross revenue, total earnings and net value after a historical analysis of the data collected from the years 2022 to 2027 while taking 2022 as the base year. The study focuses on the driving factors, restrains and hurdles for the growth of the market. The researcher gives market insights relating to the upcoming areas in the business and the impact of technological innovations on the growth of the market. It sheds light on the major companies that contribute significantly to the global sector. The report studies the presence of these companies in major geographical regions and their individual placement in the worldwide business. It helps in projecting the growth of dewatering equipment through the years and in predicting its expansion in the forecasted time span. The increase in the demand for the product is boosting the overall production to ensure a smooth functioning demand-supply chain.
Key Market Competitors Profiled in the Report:
HUBER SE, Suez, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Mitsubishi Kakoki Kaisha Ltd., ANDRITZ AG, GEA Group, Alfa Laval AB, Gruppo Pieralisi, Veolia Environnement SA, Hitachi Zosen Corporation
Key Highlights of Report
In August 2019, MSE Hiller made an announcement about the introduction of two new mobile sludge dewatering equipment, which are capable of providing dewatering at the maximum capacity of 90 cubic meters per hour
Sludge dewatering is used to reduce the volume of waste and achieve effective disposal. Sludge dewatering carried out by using dewatering equipment substantially decreases the volume and weight of sludge before disposal.
A dewatering box fitted with a steel hardtop provides a total watertight storage alternative that assures no liquid is lost by spillage/evaporation. This kind of dewatering equipment is extensively used in the pipeline industry for the transportation of sludge comprising chemical contaminants.
The belt press technology is widely used when filter cake with a high moisture level is acceptable. This technology normally produces solids within the range from 18.0% to 25.0% by weight. Also, belt presses are considered productive on high-volume waste streams, due to their continual operation, when low-quality filter cake in large volumes is acceptable.
Europe constituted the largest share of the global dewatering equipment market in 2019, due to strict wastewater disposal standards and economic growth in the region. Surging demand to increase operational effectiveness and to reduce waste among industries in the region is driving the market in Europe.
This market is segmented based on Types, Applications, and Regions. The growth of each segment provides accurate forecasts related to production and sales by Types and Applications, in terms of volume and value for the period between 2020 and 2028. This analysis can help readers looking to expand their business by targeting emerging and niche markets. Market share data is given on both global and regional levels. Regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Research analysts assess the market positions of the leading competitors and provide competitive analysis for each company. For this study, this report segments the global Dewatering Equipment market on the basis of product, application, and region:
Dewatering Equipment Market Segmentation
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Sludge Dewatering Equipment
Plastic Dewatering Equipment
Paper Dewatering Equipment
Others
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Belt Presses
Centrifuges
Drying Beds
Filter Presses
Vacuum Filters
Sludge Lagoons
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Industrial
Refineries
Mining
Chemical
Petroleum
Pharmaceutical
Food & Beverage
Textile
Others
Municipal
Commercial
Residential
Regional Analysis of the Dewatering Equipment Market:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Key Objectives of the Report:
Analysis and estimation of the Dewatering Equipment market size and share for the projected period of 2020-2027
Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape
Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global Dewatering Equipment market
Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments
Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities
Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.
