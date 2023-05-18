Industrial Lubricants Market Overview by Industry Chain Information, Upstream Raw Materials & Downstream Industry

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 58.22 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 3.2%, Market Trend – Rapid industrialization in Asia Pacific

Increase in the demand for industrial lubricants from oil & gas and power generation sectors is projected to drive the market during the forecast period. ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global industrial lubricants market is estimated to reach value of USD 75.23 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Increase in the number of trade activities and surge in industrialization in developing countries are estimated to propel the industrial lubricants market in the near future. Industrial lubricants are used to reduce friction between two surfaces. They help machines to work without any glitch and prolong the life of affected parts by lowering the wear and tear. Most of the industrial lubricants used have organic base, such as mineral oil or petroleum fraction. Moreover, increased investments in research and development are also likely to boost the industrial lubricants market during the forecast period. Industrial lubricants are used in several industries for carrying out the business effectively and smoothly. Manufacturing companies particularly use industrial lubricants to evade corrosion.

The new report titled ‘Global industrial lubricants Market’, published by Reports and Data, is methodically curated by our team of analysts, keeping readers’ understanding in mind, and includes a wide-ranging database of industry distribution. The report takes a closer look at the historical and current market scenarios to accurately predict the global industrial lubricants market outlook over the forecast duration (2019-2027). Researchers have taken a holistic approach towards the global market analysis and highlighted the factors that influence the overall growth of the market. The study involves the use of efficient analytical tools like SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces to inspect the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats associated with the growth of the various market segments. The report provides crucial details, such as the market shares of the key players, which help the reader attain a comprehensive outlook of the industrial lubricants market.

Key Highlights of Report

Hydraulic fluids offer a lubricating film, which reduces the wear and tear on moving parts of an equipment. Effectiveness of the film depends on the balance between viscosity of the lubricants, sliding speeds and loads, and fluid stability.

Synthetic oil has excellent low-temperature flow performance, it offers enhanced oxidation and thermal stability, and it has excellent wear protection. This type of oil is higher in quality and purity than mineral oils.

The construction segment held the largest share of the industrial lubricants market in 2019, due to high demand for construction activities in China and India. From dump trucks and draglines, bulldozers, to scrapers and shovels, all construction equipment are subjected to harsh conditions, which generates demand for lubricants.

The Asia Pacific region held the largest share of the global market, with high demand witnessed in China. The country is a rapidly developing nation and is witnessing strong growth of construction, power generation, and oil & gas sectors.

In December 2020, Nyara Energy, formerly known as Essar Oil, partnered with Shell, a major energy company, to sell the latter’s industrial lubricants through its network of fuel stations in India. Nyara Energy has over 5,900 fuel stations in India and it plans to build new stations to reach 7,300 stations by 2022.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

The Lubrizol Corporation, ExxonMobil Corp, Royal Dutch Shell, Amsoil, Inc., Valvoline International, Inc., Kluber Lubrication, Clariant, Chevron Corp., Petronas Lubricant International, Quaker Chemical Corp

Global Industrial Lubricants Market Report - Segmental Analysis:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Hydraulic Fluid

Metalworking Fluid

Gear Oil

Compressor Oil

Grease

Turbine Oil

Others

Transformer Oil

Refrigeration Oil

Textile Machinery Lubricants

Base Oil Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Mineral Oil

Synthetic Oil

Polyalphaolefins (PAO)

Polyalkylene Glycol (PAG)

Esters

Group iii (Hydrocracking)

Bio-based Oil

End-use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Construction

Metal & Mining

Cement Production

Power Generation

Automotive (Vehicle Manufacturing)

Chemical

Oil & Gas

Textile

Food Processing

Others

Agriculture

Pulp & Paper

Marine (Deck Manufacturing)

Key Geographies Profiled in the Report:

North America(the U.S., Mexico, and Canada)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe(the U.K., France, Germany, and Rest of Europe)

Latin America(Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa(GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

