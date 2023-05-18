American Corner Namangan opens, invites visitors to learn about the United States

Namangan, Uzbekistan, May 16, 2023 – The U.S. Embassy in Tashkent in cooperation with American Councils for International Education officially opened a new American Corner in Namangan to provide the community with information about the United States and opportunities to study there; internet access; English Language clubs and more.

Located on the first floor of the Istiqbol Zamon Bolalari School, the 126-square meter space is the Embassy’s second American Corner to open outside of Tashkent, the first opened in Qarshi in March 2021.

American Corner Namangan features free access to modern state-of-the-art resource libraries; a dynamic conference space; electronic and traditional books, an array of educational and cultural resources in English, and computer labs with internet access. It also houses an EducationUSA advising center, which provides free consultation services to undergraduate and graduate students interested in furthering their studies in the United States. The corner will host guest speaker series featuring visiting American experts, and extracurricular activities such as English language movies and speaking clubs.

“We are happy that American Corner Namangan will now join the more than 600 American Spaces in 139 countries worldwide, where visitors can connect and learn about the United States. It is our hope that the opening of this corner will mark an important milestone in strengthening the relationship between not only our two governments, but between the American people and the people of Uzbekistan,” U.S. Ambassador Jonathan Henick said in his opening remarks.

The American Corner Namangan (ACN) operates 10:00 – 19:00 Monday to Thursday; and Saturday, at Istiqbol Zamon Bolalari School, 7 Tinchlik Street, Microrayon 3 (Near Do’stlik Tennis Courts). For more information, visit: https://uz.usembassy.gov/education-culture/american-spaces/act/

American Councils reopened its Tashkent office in 2018 and currently manages a wide-ranging diverse portfolio of programs, including the Future Leaders Exchange (FLEX), the English Speaking Nation: Secondary Teacher Training (ESN:STT) initiative, the Uzbekistan Business Leaders (UBL) exchange, and Central Asia University Partnership Program (UNiCEN).

For inquiries please contact the Public Affairs Section of the U.S. Embassy in Tashkent at Tashkent-ACT@state.gov or American Councils for International Education at info.uz@americancouncils.org.

By U.S. Mission Uzbekistan | Thursday, 18 May, 2023 | Topics: American Spaces, Education, News, Press Releases, South & Central Asia, U.S. & Uzbekistan