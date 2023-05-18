Glucose and Glucose Syrup Market Projected to Soar at 6.5% CAGR Through 2030; Increased Demand in Food and Beverage, Pharmaceutical Industries Fueling Growth

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox, the global leader in market research and forecasting, has just released a new comprehensive report on the global glucose and glucose syrup market. The report, titled "World Glucose and Glucose Syrup Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends, and Insights," is available for purchase on the IndexBox website at this link. https://www.indexbox.io/store/world-glucose-and-glucose-syrup-market-analysis-forecast-size-trends-and-insights/



The report predicts that the glucose and glucose syrup market is projected to exhibit robust growth from 2023 to 2030, driven by factors such as increasing global demand for sweeteners in various industries, evolving dietary habits, and the escalating usage of these products in pharmaceuticals.

However, the growth may be tempered by challenges such as price volatility of raw materials and stringent regulations in some regions.

By Segment

The global glucose and glucose syrup market is segmented primarily into two categories: glucose and glucose syrup. Glucose, often used in various pharmaceutical applications, is witnessing steady demand due to the growth in the global pharmaceutical sector. The glucose syrup segment, utilized primarily in the food and beverage sector as a sweetener, is projected to experience higher growth rates due to changing consumer dietary patterns and increasing demand for processed food items.

By End-User

The key end-users of the glucose and glucose syrup market are the food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics industries.

Food and Beverage: This sector is the largest consumer of glucose and glucose syrup, where they are used as sweeteners in a wide array of products from confectionery to drinks. With the global food and beverage industry set for substantial growth, the demand for glucose and glucose syrup is expected to rise commensurately.

Pharmaceutical: Glucose is a crucial component in various medicinal and healthcare products, driving consistent demand in this sector. Moreover, the recent surge in health awareness is likely to contribute to market growth in this segment.

Cosmetics: Glucose and glucose syrup also find applications in cosmetic products, providing texture and acting as a humectant. Though smaller in comparison to the previous sectors, it's a rapidly growing segment driven by the booming global cosmetics market.

By Region

The global market for glucose and glucose syrup is geographically segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

North America: This region, driven by high consumption rates in the United States , remains the largest market for glucose and glucose syrup. The strong presence of major food, beverage, and pharmaceutical companies contributes significantly to this dominance.

Europe: Europe follows North America closely, with considerable demand from the well-established food and beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is witnessing the fastest growth, driven by burgeoning food and beverage and pharmaceutical industries, especially in emerging economies like China and India.

Rest of the World: Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, while currently smaller markets, are expected to witness significant growth due to rising disposable incomes, urbanization, and a growing food and beverage industry.

The report features an array of vital statistics, such as market size, growth rate, production volumes, and consumption patterns, amongst others.

Moreover, the study identifies the ten largest manufacturers in the industry, providing a thorough analysis of their market shares, capacity, and strategic actions. These leading players include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Incorporated, Ingredion Incorporated, Roquette Frères, Tate & Lyle PLC, AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG, Emsland-Stärke GmbH, Grain Processing Corporation, WGCZ Group, and Avebe U.A.

